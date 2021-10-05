Severe lack of international microchip slows down local vehicle arrivals tidings





Generally, a buyer of new cars can drive a recently purchased vehicle home, right from the sale. Garfield County, however, will have to wait and, perhaps, long enough before its new cars arrive. Until recently we did not understand how severe the shortage of vehicles was globally, said Fred Jarman, Garfield county deputy manager, in an interview Monday. We feel compelled to allow ours [Garfield Board of County Commissioners] you know how hard it was just as a business practice. As part of its approval agenda Monday, the BOCC directed staff to purchase 10 new vehicles for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and an additional 12 for the county’s own general pool fleet. However, when exactly those vehicles will enter the city remains to be guessed by anyone. We’ve been budgeting and planning for those purchases for a while, but that recently came to light due to the severe shortage of microchips globally, Jarman said. We were alerted by the state that, for various agencies by the government, if you are interested in purchasing vehicles, then you should act as soon as you can to get into what will probably be a very long line . The BOCC unanimously approved the purchase of six 2022 Dodge Durango Pursuit vehicles and four 2022 Dodge Ram vehicles for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for an amount not exceeding $ 384,044. Citing public safety and the need for new law enforcement vehicles, Jarman said the county did not follow traditional advertising and competition processes in order to expedite the purchase of sheriff’s vehicles and their subsequent arrival. The contract for the new law enforcement vehicles was awarded to Mike Shaw Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. We have factory closures not just in the United States, but globally, Jarman said. Although the county did not use a competitive bidding process when purchasing new law enforcement vehicles, it requested a quota request from local dealers when purchasing the remaining 12 vehicles for its overall fleet of motor pools. Those 12 vehicles include: 10 Ford Explorers, an F-350 and a Ram Promaster according to a BOCC memorandum. The contract for 10 Ford Explorers and an F-350 was awarded to Glenwood Springs Ford, Inc. for an amount not exceeding $ 328,321. The Ram Promaster contract was awarded to Berthod Motors, Inc. for an amount not exceeding $ 45,999. By ordering the vehicles now, compared to next month, the county will save up to $ 22,000, according to a BOCC memorandum. Supply chain shortages have made buying everything from basic groceries to vehicles to a more difficult and sometimes expensive car dealer, for private businesses and government agencies like Garfield County. There is no guarantee that we will see these vehicles in 2022. Let me make this clear, Jarman said. It may not be until 2023 who knows?

