Australia will not welcome foreign tourists until at least 2022
The Australian Prime Minister says that foreign tourists will not be welcomed until at least next year
CANBERRA, Australia – Foreign tourists will not be welcomed back to Australia until at least next year, the prime minister said on Tuesday as he outlined plans to lift some of the toughest and longest COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by any democracies.
The country will prioritize the return of skilled immigrants and students once it meets Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s standard for reopening its external borders: full vaccination of 80% of the population aged 16 and over. He is expected to reach that point on Tuesday.
The news comes just days after Morrison announced plans to allow vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to fly overseas from November for the first time since March 2020.
Severe travel restrictions, which have locked most Australians at home and kept most foreigners out, have led to the lowest level of immigration since World War II. Australian universities, which rely heavily on fees paid by international students, have been hit particularly hard and many fear students will go elsewhere if not allowed soon.
While many countries imposed severe blockades that closed large parts of economies, travel restrictions in Australia have kept life quite normal for most of the pandemic, although it is now experiencing closures in major cities such as Sydney and Melbourne, such as and in the capital Canberra.
The rules imposed a huge emotional burden on a country where half the population was born overseas or has at least one immigrant parent. Families split up and some grandparents were barred from meeting grandchildren in Australia who are now approaching 2 years old.
After lifting restrictions on Australians, Morrison said the next priority would be skilled immigrants and international students ahead of tourists. He did not specify when these groups would be allowed to enter.
We will reach out to international visitors as well, I believe next year, Morrison said.
The Australian Tourism Export Council, which represents a sector that earned A $ 45 billion ($ 33 billion) a year from international tourists before the pandemic, wants international visitors to return by March.
Australian tour operators who have suffered not only from the ban on international tourism but also from the frequent restrictions of the domestic border pandemic are frustrated that there are no more details on how leisure travel will resume.
International tourist arrivals should be part of the plan, said Daniel Gschwind, chief executive of the Tourism Industry Council in Queensland, the Queensland states of the senior advocacy group. Even if they are not the first priority, get married to see how this will work. “There are a lot of businesses that are hanging on.”
Gschwind that his sector needed to plan how the risk of COVID-19 could be managed, perhaps through rapid testing and self-isolation.
There are some exceptions to the travel ban in Australia and tourism has never been accepted as a reason to cross the border. Those who have been able to enter must spend two weeks in the hotel quarantine. This would represent a major obstacle if it remains even after tourists are allowed.
Morrison said last week that his government would work toward ending quarantine travel to certain countries, such as New Zealand, when it is safe to do so. He did not give more details about the time.
Australia and New Zealand briefly shared a quarantine-free travel bubble when both countries were virtually free from COVID-19 transmission.
But New Zealand reinstated quarantine after Australian authorities lost control of an explosion of the highly contagious delta variant, which was brought to Sydney in June by a U.S. air crew.
The delta variant has changed the game in many countries that were previously able to keep the virus away with very strict travel rules, including New Zealand. On Monday, the government of that country admitted for the first time that it could not completely get rid of the coronavirus.
Australia is continuing to fight the outbreaks while also competing to vaccinate its population. The start of his vaccination was initially slow, but increased.
The state of Victoria on Tuesday reported a national record of 1,763 new local infections. Australia’s second most populous state also reported four deaths from COVID-19.
The previous national record of 1,599 infections in 24 hours was set by New South Wales when its outbreak peaked on September 10th. Hospital admissions peaked in Australia’s most populous state in mid-September.
New South Wales leads other states in vaccination rates and Sydney Airport is expected to be the first to reopen to vaccinated travelers.
