US International Trade in Goods and Services, August 2021





The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that deficit of goods and services was $ 73.3 billion in August, $ 2.9 billion from $ 70.3 billion in July, revised. US International Trade Deficit in Goods and Services Deficits: $ 73.3 billion + 4.2% Exports: $ 213.7 billion + 0.5% Imports: $ 287.0 billion + 1.4% Next publication: Thursday, November 4, 2021 () Statistical significance is not applicable or not measurable. Adjusted seasonality data, but not price changes Source: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis; US International Trade in Goods and Services, October 5, 2021 Exports, Imports and Balance Sheet (exhibition 1) August exports were $ 213.7 billion, $ 1.0 billion more than July exports. August imports were $ 287.0 billion, $ 4.0 billion more than July imports. The August rise in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit from $ 1.6 billion to $ 89.4 billion and a decline in the services surplus from $ 1.4 billion to $ 16.2 billion. From last year, the deficit of goods and services increased by $ 140.8 billion, or 33.7 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased by $ 244.3 billion or 17.5 percent. Imports increased by $ 385.1 billion or 21.2 percent. The Impact of COVID-19 on International Trade in Goods and Services The global pandemic and economic recovery continued to affect international trade in August 2021. The full economic effects of the pandemic cannot be quantified in statistics because the impacts are generally contained in source data and cannot be identified separately. Quarterly moving averages (exhibition 2) The average deficit in goods and services rose $ 1.6 billion to $ 72.3 billion for the three months ended August. Average exports rose $ 1.7 billion to $ 212.2 billion in August.

Average imports rose $ 3.2 billion to $ 284.4 billion in August. From year to year, the average deficit in goods and services increased by $ 13.9 billion from the three months ended August 2020. Average exports increased $ 44.2 billion by August 2020.

Average imports increased by $ 58.1 billion as of August 2020. Exports (exhibitions 3, 6 and 7) Exports of goods increased by $ 1.1 billion to $ 149.7 billion in August. Exports of goods under the Census increased by $ 1.2 billion. Industrial supplies and materials rose $ 3.5 billion. Non-monetary gold rose $ 1.6 billion. Natural gas rose $ 0.7 billion

Vehicles, parts and engines of automobiles fell $ 1.0 billion. Trucks, buses and special purpose vehicles fell by $ 0.5 billion. Passenger cars fell $ 0.3 billion.

Capital goods fell by $ 0.8 billion. Civilian aircraft landed at $ 0.7 billion. Other industrial machinery fell by $ 0.6 billion.

Food, beverages and beverages fell by $ 0.6 billion. Corn fell by $ 0.6 billion.

Net balance sheet adjustments fell $ 0.1 billion. Exports of services fell $ 0.1 billion to $ 64.0 billion in August. Travel was down $ 0.3 billion.

Other business services grew by $ 0.1 billion.

Tariffs for the use of intellectual property increased by $ 0.1 billion. Imports (exhibitions 4, 6 and 8) Imports of goods increased by $ 2.7 billion to $ 239.1 billion in August. Imports of goods under the Census increased by $ 2.4 billion. Consumer goods rose by $ 3.0 billion. Pharmaceuticals rose by $ 2.2 billion. Toys, games and sports products grew by $ 0.6 billion.

Industrial supplies and materials increased by $ 1.8 billion. Organic chemicals rose $ 0.8 billion.

Vehicles, parts and engines of automobiles fell $ 1.5 billion. Passenger cars were down $ 1.3 billion.

Net balance sheet adjustments increased by $ 0.3 billion. Imports of services rose $ 1.3 billion to $ 47.9 billion in August. Transportation increased $ 0.7 billion.

Travel increased by $ 0.5 billion. The Real Goods in the 2012 Dollar Census (Exhibit 11) The real goods deficit rose $ 1.9 billion to $ 101.8 billion in August. Real exports of goods increased by $ 0.7 billion to $ 146.3 billion.

Real imports of goods increased by $ 2.6 billion to $ 248.1 billion. review July Export Reviews Exports of goods revised less than $ 0.1 billion.

Exports of services were revised by $ 0.1 billion. July import reviews Imports of goods were revised by $ 0.1 billion.

Imports of services were revised to less than $ 0.1 billion. Goods by Selected Countries and Zones: Monthly Registration Base (exhibition 19) August figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($ 5.7), Hong Kong ($ 2.2), Brazil ($ 2.1), Singapore ($ 1.0) and the United Kingdom ($ 0.8). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($ 28.1), the European Union ($ 19.3), Mexico ($ 6.6), Germany ($ 5.8), Japan ($ 5.6), Canada ($ 5.1), Taiwan ($ 3.6). ), South Korea ($ 3.1), Italy ($ 3.1), India ($ 3.0), France ($ 1.4) and Saudi Arabia ($ 0.6). The deficit with China rose $ 3.1 billion to $ 28.1 billion in August. Exports fell $ 1.8 billion to $ 11.2 billion and imports rose $ 1.3 billion to $ 39.3 billion.

The deficit with Canada rose $ 1.4 billion to $ 5.1 billion in August. Exports fell $ 1.6 billion to $ 25.2 billion and imports fell $ 0.2 billion to $ 30.3 billion.

The deficit with Mexico fell $ 1.9 billion to $ 6.6 billion in August. Exports increased by $ 0.9 billion to $ 24.1 billion and imports decreased by $ 1.0 billion to $ 30.7 billion. * * * All referenced statistics are seasonally adjusted; statistics are based on balance of payments, unless otherwise specified. Additional statistics, including unregulated seasonal statistics and details of goods based on the Census, are available in Exhibits 1-20b of this publication. For information on data sources, definitions and review procedures, see the explanatory notes in this notice. The full release can be found at www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press-Release/current_press_release/index.html or www.bea.gov/data/intl-trade-investment/international-trade-goods-and-services. The full schedule is available at the Economic Briefing Room of the Registry Offices in www.census.gov/economic-indicators/ or on the BEAs website at www.bea.gov/news/schedule. * * * Next publication: 4 November 2021, at 8:30 AM EDT

US International Trade in Goods and Services, September 2021 * * *

