Ontario is launching rapid COVID-19 tests in several high-risk, childcare facilities





Ontario will offer rapid COVID-19 tests at several schools and childcare facilities to help students continue their personal learning as much as possible, the province’s chief medical officer said Tuesday. . Dr. Kieran Moore announced the new rapid antigen screening program at a press conference this morning. The tests will only be given to unvaccinated, asymptomatic children who are not considered high-risk contacts of a positive case with COVID-19, Moore said. In Ontario, children under 11 do not yet have the right to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus. Local public health units will have discretion in seeking tests, Moore added, based on several key factors such as the level of virus transmission and vaccination rate in the school-based community and the history of COVID-19 in a school or children. special -object of care. Participation in the screening program is optional and tests will be done at home. Children who test negative may continue with personal classes. Those who test positive will need to undergo laboratory testing, PCR and isolate until the results of the second, more accurate test are known, Moore said. Rapid antigen tests are “another tool in the chest of tools” when it comes to curbing school-related cases and outbreaks and keeping students in the classroom, he said. Approximately one third of the 5,004 active cases of COVID-19 province are in school-age children. Moore said, however, that transmission within schools remains relatively low. Ontario said last week that a working group had been set up to begin planning for vaccinations for children ages five to 11, although there is considerable uncertainty about how the effort will continue. Speaking yesterday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said about 80 percent of education workers in Ontario have been fully vaccinated. Asked if he thought it was an acceptable level of vaccine coverage to keep schools safe, Moore said he personally would be “disappointed” if more workers in the sector were not immunized. Today’s announcement comes after parent groups had staged surveillance tests for their schools using rapid test kits, but the provincial government told agencies to stop distributing them to anyone except businesses. Moore has said that widespread testing of asymptomatic surveillance in schools is not recommended because in very low risk environments rapid tests can produce more false positive results than true positives. False positives keep kids out of school longer, Moore added, and lead to a “cascade of unnecessary PCR testing.” Ontario’s three COVID-19 advisory roundtables have also warned against mass asymptomatic testing for the province’s two million students. According to data from the United Kingdom and the United States, according to Moore, a targeted, “risk-based” strategy with rapid testing could help prevent and limit intra-school transmission. Moore will also hold a weekly conference Thursday to update the province in response to COVID-19.

