Tired Thanksgiving, COVID-19 danger spreads back to Alberta

While families can plan for Thanksgiving weekend, one expert says a big challenge for Albertans will be to enjoy the holidays while facing the fatigue of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Ganz Ferrance, a clinical psychologist in Edmonton, said that while some are tired of following the rules and being separated from friends and family, most are tired of continuing to change measures.

“One of the hardest things for us as human beings to face is insecurity,” Ferrance said. “So when things are not clean, we do not feel like we have a sense of control or predictability that is extremely exhausting and very stressful.”

The concept is called ‘change fatigue’, Ferrance said.

This Thanksgiving holiday is harder than last year, he suggested, in part because the pandemic has continued for so long.

“But then there’s a kind of, ‘Are we opening up, aren’t we opening up?’ What can we do? What can we not do? “” Said Ferrance.

Changing measures

The Alberta government introduced the latest restrictions on September 20, as cases continued to rise and hospitals were overcrowded.

For the past two weeks, restaurants and entertainment venues, such as theaters, galleries and bowling alleys, have been able to ask clients for proof of vaccination, allowing institutions to operate at full capacity.

The government introduced this as the Restriction Exemption Program, instead of a formal vaccine passport program.

Some sites, such as Wellness and Personal Services, Libraries and Retail Stores are not eligible to participate in the program.

People in all public places must wear masks now another reality from the government plan “Open to Summer” which lifted almost all measures on July 1st.

As of October 12, 2020, Alberta had just under 2,550 active cases of COVID-19.

People gathered during Thanksgiving and the cases rose to 4679 by October 26, starting the second wave of the pandemic in the province.

On Monday, Alberta registered 20,674 active cases, with nearly 5,000 in Edmonton alone.

Emergency physicians and infectious disease specialists have been sounding alarm bells for weeks, urging the government to limit social activity.

This year, government guidelines allow vaccinated persons to be collected indoors. Two families up to a maximum of 10 people qualified for vaccines and no restrictions are allowed for children under 12 years old.

Up to 200 people can be gathered outside with physical distancing measures of two meters in force at any time.

Expect an increase: doctor

Dr Raiyan Chowdhury, a critical care specialist at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, said the pandemic is not over and he is worried about what things will look like two weeks after Thanksgiving.

“We can expect some kind of blow afterwards,” Chowdhury said in an interview Monday.

He said the spread rate would reflect whether unvaccinated people gather in defiance of the restrictions.

Fully vaccinated people, especially the elderly and those with basic health conditions, are still at risk, Chowdhury said.

About 25 percent of inpatients 10 percent in the ICU are double-vaccinated.

“I worry about people’s grandparents and people’s elderly parents,” Chowdhury said. “You have to be careful, these are the precautions I take with my family.”

Check what you can

Ferrance recommends keeping the future in mind when deciding how to celebrate the holidays in the near and medium term, so that society can recover from the pandemic.

People can do this by limiting the number of people who gather this weekend, he said.

Actively creating a predictable environment will help offset the uncertainty that continues to occur, Ferrance said.

“Look for control and stability where you can, so you can leave that ability to adapt to things to come because we just don’t know.”

