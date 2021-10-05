International
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole will face the Conservative group for the first time since the election
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole will face his group today for the first time since his party’s disappointing election defeat two weeks ago.
The 119 Conservative MPs will gather in person in Ottawa where, among other things, they will have to decide if they want the power to review O’Toole’s leadership.
Under legislation passed in 2015, each party group must decide after the election whether it wants to empower its members to trigger a leadership review, which requires a written notice backed by at least 20 percent of the group.
The rule also allows MPs to elect their group chairman and make decisions on whether someone should be expelled from the branch.
An O’Toole spokeswoman says the leader has always supported these legislative provisions and believes members should vote as they see fit.
The Conservatives ended the Sept. 20 election with two seats less than they won in 2019 under former leader Andrew Scheer, who resigned as leader under strong pressure shortly after the federal election.
Read more:
Conservative MPs show support for O’Toole after losing election, others critical
The O’Toole team also lost five executives who were prominent minorities and failed to achieve the expected gains on major battlefields in the Toronto Greater Area, Metro Vancouver and Quebec.
During the campaign, O’Toole made the unusual move of adding a footnote to his election platform promising to repeal a liberal ban on so-called assault rifles covering about 1,500 types of firearms. He eventually decided to keep the ban despite the party policy saying otherwise and undergoing a review instead.
I will take Erin according to his word: Rempel-Garner in the Conservative Party review
Even before entering the campaign, O’Toole’s move to put a more moderate stamp on the party distancing itself from previous leaders in hopes of winning more seats in Quebec and Ontario left some in the Conservative movement, especially those living in her western heart, feeling less than impressed.
A member of the party’s national council from Ontario has already launched an online petition to collect signatures from conservatives who think O’Toole has betrayed the party’s core values and want to vote for his leadership sooner than the review currently scheduled in 2023.
“It is not surprising that many types of mainstream media are telling conservatives that we just have to be happy with second place in last week’s election,” British Columbia Conservative MP Mark Strahl said on Twitter recently. .
“The second place is exactly where they want us to be. Conservative members wait (first) and will never be happy with (second). “
Read more:
Conservative MPs show support for O’Toole after losing election, others critical
While concerns are being expressed about the party’s election performance, O’Toole argues that, under his leadership, the Conservatives increased their share of the vote in Ontario and Quebec by three and four percentage points, respectively.
“This means that the party has already become more competitive over the past year, and we are now at a wonderful distance that countries are coming after the increase in the share of votes,” he said in a recent email for party fundraising. .
Canadian election: OToole faces leadership questions after losing to Trudeau Liberals
O’Toole also defended the fact that the party won a handful of seats in Canada’s Atlantic, reached within 2,000 votes in about 30 races and now boasts a new group, with more women and LGBTQ representation.
Some of his MPs, such as Ontario’s newly elected representative Leslyn Lewis, the party’s favorite and the party’s Social Conservatives in last year’s leadership race, have taken to social media to say he deserves to be spared same fate as Scheer.
Others are lining up to say the last thing the party needs in another minority parliament is to find itself starting from scratch by launching a new leadership race.
“As a leader, however, I know when we do not win the election, we have to ask ourselves why. I plan to do just that, “O’Toole said in the fundraising field.
He has vowed to do a review of the election defeat, but has not yet announced what the goal will be and who will lead the post-mortem.
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8243738/tory-leader-erin-otoole-face-conservative-caucus-first-time-after-election/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]