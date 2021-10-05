Conservative leader Erin O’Toole will face the Conservative group for the first time since the election

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole will face his group today for the first time since his party’s disappointing election defeat two weeks ago.

The 119 Conservative MPs will gather in person in Ottawa where, among other things, they will have to decide if they want the power to review O’Toole’s leadership.

Under legislation passed in 2015, each party group must decide after the election whether it wants to empower its members to trigger a leadership review, which requires a written notice backed by at least 20 percent of the group.

The rule also allows MPs to elect their group chairman and make decisions on whether someone should be expelled from the branch.

An O’Toole spokeswoman says the leader has always supported these legislative provisions and believes members should vote as they see fit.

The Conservatives ended the Sept. 20 election with two seats less than they won in 2019 under former leader Andrew Scheer, who resigned as leader under strong pressure shortly after the federal election.

Read more: Conservative MPs show support for O’Toole after losing election, others critical

The O’Toole team also lost five executives who were prominent minorities and failed to achieve the expected gains on major battlefields in the Toronto Greater Area, Metro Vancouver and Quebec.

During the campaign, O'Toole made the unusual move of adding a footnote to his election platform promising to repeal a liberal ban on so-called assault rifles covering about 1,500 types of firearms. He eventually decided to keep the ban despite the party policy saying otherwise and undergoing a review instead.

















Even before entering the campaign, O’Toole’s move to put a more moderate stamp on the party distancing itself from previous leaders in hopes of winning more seats in Quebec and Ontario left some in the Conservative movement, especially those living in her western heart, feeling less than impressed.

A member of the party’s national council from Ontario has already launched an online petition to collect signatures from conservatives who think O’Toole has betrayed the party’s core values ​​and want to vote for his leadership sooner than the review currently scheduled in 2023.

“It is not surprising that many types of mainstream media are telling conservatives that we just have to be happy with second place in last week’s election,” British Columbia Conservative MP Mark Strahl said on Twitter recently. .

“The second place is exactly where they want us to be. Conservative members wait (first) and will never be happy with (second). “

While concerns are being expressed about the party’s election performance, O’Toole argues that, under his leadership, the Conservatives increased their share of the vote in Ontario and Quebec by three and four percentage points, respectively.

"This means that the party has already become more competitive over the past year, and we are now at a wonderful distance that countries are coming after the increase in the share of votes," he said in a recent email for party fundraising.

















O’Toole also defended the fact that the party won a handful of seats in Canada’s Atlantic, reached within 2,000 votes in about 30 races and now boasts a new group, with more women and LGBTQ representation.

Some of his MPs, such as Ontario’s newly elected representative Leslyn Lewis, the party’s favorite and the party’s Social Conservatives in last year’s leadership race, have taken to social media to say he deserves to be spared same fate as Scheer.

Others are lining up to say the last thing the party needs in another minority parliament is to find itself starting from scratch by launching a new leadership race.

“As a leader, however, I know when we do not win the election, we have to ask ourselves why. I plan to do just that, “O’Toole said in the fundraising field.

He has vowed to do a review of the election defeat, but has not yet announced what the goal will be and who will lead the post-mortem.