COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday





Quebec reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and six new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been 412,364 confirmed cases and 11,389 people are dead.

There are 290 people in hospital (addition of two persons), including 88 in intensive care (same as Sunday).

6,026 administered vaccine doses were reported for a total of 12,947,692 doses administered in Quebec.

89 percent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and older) has received one dose of vaccine, and 84 percent has received two doses. Note: The Ministry of Health in Quebec does not publish the number of vaccine doses administered over the weekend. Pilot pilot project Health Minister Christian Dub says paramedics will soon be empowered to provide emergency and primary care within hospitals, long-term care homes and clinics as part of ongoing efforts to alleviate staffing shortages in the care system. health of the province. Dubsays Quebec will start with a pilot project of about 20 assistant physicians in the Montrgie region. Those who respond first will be trained in the coming days and, if all goes well, the plan could be extended to all 6,000 Quebec medical assistants. Stphane Smith, a spokesman for Sant Urgences, expressed concern about the new approach, saying doctors have worked regularly overtime and certain regions can not afford to save any staff. Masking rules go back to schools Stricter disguise rules are in force in schools in some regions of Quebec. There, masks are now mandatory during fitness hours if physical distancing cannot be maintained. Preschool students should also wear masks while sitting on the bus with students from other classes. The province says young students remain vulnerable to outbreaks coming from schools until the vaccine is approved for children under 12 years of age. These changes apply to regions including: Montral, Montrgie, Laval, Eastern Cities, Laurentians, Lanaudireand Chaudire-Appalaches. Restrictions on site capacity will be removed As of October 8, venues in Quebec will no longer have restrictions on the number of people receiving. The change applies to places with designated locations such as cinemas, theaters and amphitheaters such as the Montreal Bell Center. Last summer, the arena was only able to get 2,500 fans during the Montreal Canadiens hockey team play-off game. The arena has a capacity of more than 21,000. Only persons who show evidence that they have been adequately vaccinated will be allowed to enter. Wearing masks will be mandatory while you are sitting, unless a person eats or drinks. The same rules will apply to outdoor sites. However, there are exceptions when it comes to using the vaccination passport. For events such as graduation ceremonies, meetings and large assemblies, proof of vaccination status will not be required if the number of people attending exceeds 250. Members of choirs and orchestras will be able to gather in groups of up to 100 people, instead of the current limit of 25. The main stories of COVID-19 What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Ethe.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without clogging the nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat

General muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite. If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic. To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545. You can find information about COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealherewith

