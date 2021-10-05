International
Journalist explains the immediate international consequences of Pandora PapersExBulletin
NPR’s Audie Cornish talks to Spencer Woodman, a reporter at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, who led an investigation into offshore banks called Pandora Papers.
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
International repercussions continue on what is billed as a quote, “the biggest investigation in the history of journalism.” The leaked documents known as the Pandora Documents reveal how some of the richest and most powerful in the world, along with their inland districts, are moving and hiding money through the offshore financial system. Among them are the presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador, the prime minister of the Czech Republic and former British prime minister Tony Blair, and close associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Several governments began investigations within hours of this report. I spoke about this with Spencer Woodman of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, an organization that leads this reporting in several major media.
Just to set the stage for us, kind of offshore banking – is not illegal. So what was your investigation looking at?
SPENCER WOODMAN: So the investigation was looking at 12 million files leaked from a series of different offices in offshore jurisdictions around the world. These included the British Virgin Islands, Panama. The list goes on and on. I mean, there are just absolutely multiple jurisdictions. Every country in the world is named in these files. It is not illegal to have tax havens, but they attract a great deal of illegal activity. They also attract many activities that are perfectly legal with the letter of the law. And that’s at the heart of this investigation – is to show readers how far politicians, powerful people, billionaires can go in terms of tax evasion and control, even when they adhere to – strictly Me
CORNISH: To that end, more than 300 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories have been linked to this investigation. What has been the consequence so far?
Woodman: So far, we have had, I think, about six or seven national government agencies in countries like Spain, Mexico and Pakistan that say they will launch investigations against some of their most high-profile citizens in response to our reporting. With A kind of interesting was Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, responded to one of our stories which actually had to do with his inner circle that owned offshore companies and apparently protected a large fortune in those firms. He responded yesterday on Twitter, saying he would investigate, launch a full investigation and act appropriately if any wrongdoing of anyone mentioned in our reporting was discovered.
CORNISH: So the Panama Papers in 2016 – this was a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, and looking at offshore financial services, just happened to be outside Panama. This is much larger in scale in terms of the financial system overview. What are the two new insights into how the system works that are extraordinary?
Woodman: I think what shocked us was just the extent to which heads of state and other high-level politicians have invested deeply in the offshore finance industry. I mean, these are the people who would have the power to make a more equitable, fairer global economy and in many cases, without properly revealing that they have transferred money to tax havens and various secret jurisdictions all over the world through shell companies and secret trusts.
CORNISH: You are describing a system where there is no incentive for any particular player to slow down or change it.
DRITAR: Yes. And again, you know, that goes back to the political system. This investigation shows that there are great incentives for politicians to dismantle a system that, in many cases, they and their close associates are using to play by a different set of rules.
KORNISHT: Spencer Woodman is a reporter at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Thank you for your time.
WINDOW: Thank you, Audie.
