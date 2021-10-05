The phrase ‘at least’ was removed from the OECD draft tax agreement

RTÉ News understands that the minimum 15% corporate tax rate in the revised draft of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reform plan is “very strong”, according to a well-established source.

This means that the phrase “at least” no longer applies to the proposed minimum rate.

This is confirmed by a second source.

The phrase has been cited by the Government as the main obstacle for Ireland to sign the proposed agreement.

His removal now paves the way for Ireland to sign the Framework Agreement, which is expected to be finalized on Friday.

Meanwhile, the government is seeking assurances from the European Commission that it will not force the country to further increase its corporate tax rate in the future if it signs the OECD agreement.

A major diplomatic effort is under way to get this signal from the commission before the Cabinet discussing the OECD plan on Thursday.

Ireland tends to have safeguards in place to prevent the country from being forced to raise rates to either 18% or 21% in the early years.

The effort is led by Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

There is still no decision, says Coveney

This afternoon, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told Dáil that the Government has not yet made a decision on whether to sign the OECD global tax agreement.

He was asked to clarify the position by People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who said the French Finance Minister had reportedly said Ireland had already registered.

Coveney said the French finance minister could say whatever he wanted, but the government still did not have a recommendation on which to make a decision.

He said he hoped Minister Donohoe could bring a recommendation to the Cabinet on Thursday.

He said Donohoe had done a very good job of defending Ireland’s interests, recognizing the reality of where the debate was going.

Taoiseach is attending an informal meeting of EU leaders in Slovenia tomorrow.

The Government is expected to make a decision on the OECD plan on Thursday and there is a strong sense that the country does not want to be seen as a spender on corporate tax.

There is some belief that any increase in the corporate tax rate will not apply to companies with a turnover of less than € 750 million.

This would allow the country to maintain 12.5% ​​rates for many firms here and would be seen as particularly favorable for indigenous companies.

The OECD plan is not, however, complete.

There are still some final negotiations on what level of “engraving” will apply to companies before they become subject to 15%. This means what deductions can be applied to calculate for the core operations they may have in specific locations.

It is also understood that there is still a discussion as to which countries can be selected to become responsible for the proposed new global minimum rate.

Other issues that continue to be discussed include a dispute resolution system and the amount of profit that can be distributed across markets under the so-called ‘Pillar 1’ of the agreement.

It is understood that it will still apply only to large companies with global sales over 20 billion euros.

“A compromise can be reached,” said the French finance minister

The French finance minister has said a compromise is close to a global corporate tax rate of 15% and that Ireland was in the process of evolving its position on the issue.

Bruno Le Maire said effective tax rate was “easier” [issue] to resolve “and where a compromise was emerging.

Speaking in Luxembourg, Le Maire said: “First [issue], the best known, is essentially the easiest to resolve and the one on which a compromise is emerging.

“A compromise can be reached at a rate of 15%, and the real question is not 15, 16, or 17. The question is whether it is 15% or nothing.”

According to a transcript of his remarks, seen by RTÉ News, Mr. Le Maire said: “This is the general package, but once again it is not the norm that presents the most difficulty today. We see that Ireland is in the process of evolving this subject and that a compromise can reach around 15% as the minimum rate real and effective tax. “

He added that this would make it possible to avoid “attractive” tax rates of 5% and 6%, which, he said, were real and effective rates in some EU member states.

“I repeat, contrary to popular belief, this is no longer the point of stalemate,” he said.

Some countries such as Poland and other Eastern European countries want a large discount from the minimum rate to reflect real corporate activity because they often offer reduced rates to attract foreign investors to build factories.

Le Maire said France supported a discount that would be based on 7.5% for assets and 10% for payroll during a 10-year transition period.

Once an agreement is reached, governments are expected to bring new rules to their statute books next year, so that they take effect in 2023.

Ireland will be “part of the solution”

Earlier, Environment, Climate and Communications Minister Eamon Ryan said he was hopeful and confident that Ireland “would be able to be part of the solution” and sign a new global tax agreement.

Ireland is one of the few countries not yet registered in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) agreement, which could mean an increase in Corporate Tax from 12.5% ​​to around 15%.

However, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said this week that progress was being made after the updated proposals were distributed to the negotiating countries.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister Ryan said the final decision will be made by the Cabinet on Thursday.

He said Minister Donohoe had done a “really good job” on the issue and said it was important for Ireland’s reputation to sign the OECD agreement.

Leader of the Green Party @EamonRyan says the government will decide on Thursday whether to sign the OECD agreement on corporate tax rates. "I have hope and confidence that we will be able to be part of the solution here," he says

“I have hope and confidence that we will be able to be part of the solution here,” the Green Party leader said.

To date, 130 countries and jurisdictions have signed a plan that will bring about reform of global corporate tax rules.

The agreement aims to modernize and stabilize what is seen as an outdated and divisive tool for calculating and collecting what large multinationals owe and pay in taxes.

Worker TD Ged Nash said the Government should sign the agreement at a minimum rate of 15% and no more.

Speaking at Leinster House this morning, he said it would not cost jobs or affect competition.

Social Democrat co-chair Catherine Murphy said Ireland would face major damage to its reputation if it did not sign the tax agreement.

Murphy added that the country should not allow itself to be in the category of tax haven.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the draft text on the OECD corporate tax plan addressed some of the issues of concern to Ireland.

“It responds very well, if not all, to the concerns we have had,” Varadkar told Drivetime RT.

He said he had not seen the text but was briefed by Minister Donohoe over the weekend.

Varadkar said the issue would be discussed at Thursday’s cabinet meeting and ministers would respond that day or the next.

