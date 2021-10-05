O’Toole confident in supporting his group, going to the main post-election meeting

OTTAWA-Conservative leader Erin OToole says she is confident he has enough support to stay as leader, ahead of a key post-election meeting, where he is facing a split group that will vote on whether MPs should give themselves power potentially oust it

Asked on the way to the personal meeting at the Sir John A. Macdonald building in front of Parliament Hill if he thinks he has the support needed to continue in the main work of the party, OToole replied: I have spoken to most of the groups, and yes do.

We are all disappointed, no one more than me. But we need to make sure we build on the profits we have, learn from where we failed. This is what every team does, this is what every family does when you have a disappointment, learn from it, get together and that is what the meeting will do, he said on Tuesday.

I am really proud of the great work of the people. We lost some great people, and I’m responsible for that, and so we’re going to talk about what went well, what went wrong, and what we need to do.

While OToole seems optimistic about his political future, not all MPs on the way to the meeting were willing to express their support, stating that there will be plenty to talk about in what could be a long meeting of group, to be held behind closed doors.

Deciding whether to take the first step towards removing OToole, or at least leaving the door open for opportunity, is one of the top four votes the group is expected to receive during today’s meeting.

Through the Reform Act, an initiative by Conservative MP Michael Chong that went into effect in 2015, the groups are supposed to vote at their first post-election meeting to give themselves four key internal powers they can approve for the session. next parliamentary term:

Review and removal of the party leader;

Election of interim leader;

Election and review of group leadership; AND

Expulsion and readmission of group members.

If the Conservatives decide to approve the power to push for a leadership review, 20 percent of the group will have to sign a formal agreement to trigger the process, and then will require a majority of the group to vote to remove the leader through a process. secret ballot Me

OToole has encouraged its group to vote in favor of approving these powers, with Chong on Tuesday noting that having that power in their back pocket does not mean it will be used against OToole.

On Monday, Conservative Nova Scotia Sen. Michael MacDonald wrote to his colleagues urging them to vote to have the power to call for a leadership review. In the long letter he cited vote counts in key regions that saw the party worsen votes against parties in the suburbs, and OTooles went from running for leadership as a true blue conservative to a more centrist leader.

The strategy of moving our party to the left not only failed to attract new conservative voters, but ousted a large number of traditional conservative voters who no longer felt welcome in their old home, according to an email from MacDonald addressed the group, taken from CTV News Me

Part of the issue was that by the end of the campaign no one knew what Erin stood for, including many conservatives holding cards, MacDonald wrote. But he has been judged by voters and has failed to win a winning election. Continuing to try the same strategy, even with a few changes, will only drive away more conservatives, and we just can’t afford it.

There has been disagreement within the party over whether OToole should stay in the lead since the Sept. 20 federal vote, which saw the party fail to beat the Liberals and Justin Trudeau after leading in polls for a good portion of the race.

Despite OTooles’ promise to take seats across the country, the party is returning with the same number of MPs it had before the vote, slightly less than the number of seats the party won in 2019.

OToole has already begun an internal review of what went wrong during the 2021 election campaign. When he announced the review he said the party “is building towards victory next time, signaling its intention to still be the leader when the race is called future.

Parliaments is a minority parliament, unfortunately, very similar to what we left and we should be ready to run again, he said on Tuesday.

With files from CTV News Evan Solomon and Sarah Turnbull.