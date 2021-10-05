Boris Johnson is not worried about the UK economy. He must be





To strengthen his argument, the Prime Minister has made bold but narrow claims about the strength of the UK economy, the benefits of wage growth and the level of investment. A broader look at the UK economy gives a completely different picture.

Johnson appeared on the BBC on Sunday, raising a defense of his economic record as his Conservative Party’s annual conference began. The prime minister speaks to his party’s faithful on Wednesday.

The UK is the fastest growing group from the G7 group of the world’s most advanced economies, Johnson said as he faced questions about fuel shortages that have now lasted more than a week. Strictly speaking, the claim may be true. The UK economy is expected to grow by 7% in 2021, according to the latest forecasts from the International Monetary Fund. This equates to the US rate of 7%, while exceeding the rest of the G7. But the British economy shrank more than any other G7 country last year to 9.8%, meaning growth forecasts for this year are being made from a lower base. In other words, Britain has a bigger hill to climb than other countries. The reality is that Britain is taking longer to recover from the pandemic than many other major economies. UK GDP will not return to its pre-Covid-19 level until the first quarter of next year, according to Capital Economics. This is three months later than the eurozone, which includes the G7 countries Germany, France and Italy. The US economy regained its previous size in July. Even worse, the recovery in the UK is losing momentum. Capital Economics expects the British economy to stagnate in September and October, and potentially even shrink as the fuel crisis and other shortages hurt activity. “And if all of this is not enough, unlike the United States or the eurozone, the threat of a near-term rise in interest rates appears on the economy,” said Ruth Gregory, a senior UK economist at Capital Economics. which warned that a rate hike could come as soon as November if the Bank of England deems inflation to be a very big threat to ignore. “The clouds are darkening over the outlook for the UK economy. A combination of widening shortages, the fuel crisis, less fiscal support and the risk of higher interest rates will make it difficult for the UK economy to perform. as well as its European counterparts, “Gregory said. Increase wages and investments Johnson claimed during his interview with the BBC that the UK was seeing wage increases after the “flattening” for more than 10 years. “What you are seeing is that low-income people are being paid more,” he said. “Wages are rising for those who are paid faster than they are for high-income people.” Wages are rising. But it is very difficult to analyze the data because the labor market was turbulent in 2020, when incomes were affected by the pandemic and wage growth became negative. Wage data should be “interpreted carefully”, according to the Office for National Statistics. Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said Monday that there was little evidence of the reversal of weak wage growth associated with low productivity that hit the last decade. “While basic wages are probably rising by about 4% at the moment, remember that inflation is above 3%. So we are not currently seeing significant wage increases and we only want to see it if it relates to higher skills. , higher investment and higher productivity, “he told BBC Radio on Monday. Tony Danker, general manager of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said on Tuesday that from the government’s wish list for higher wages, skills, investment and productivity, “the challenge we have is that only the first is growing. And that “That’s why people are worried about inflation.” Higher wages without the associated productivity increase would increase business costs. These increases are likely to be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices. “What I hope we will hear more from the finance minister in a few weeks on the budget is how to gain high skills, high investment, high productivity that make high wages a good thing, rather than something that is “causes the economists and the finance minister a concern,” he told BBC Radio. The big picture Johnson has so far been reluctant to tackle labor shortages by force, insisting they are part of the “stresses and strains” of a country moving towards a highly productive economy. He said that “pulling the big lever marked as ‘uncontrolled immigration'” is not the answer. But the government needs a plan to address the major economic shocks coming from the pandemic and Brexit. Some economists have compared current economic conditions to the 1970s, when fuel shortages, rising prices and slower growth contributed to a prolonged bad situation. But Neil Shearing, the group’s chief economist at Capital Economics, argues that the best comparison is with the post-World War II period. In that case, a large number of workers flooded the labor market but did not have the right skills, resulting in labor shortages. The price of energy skyrocketed, and supply shortages spurred inflation. “All of this echoes the situation facing the UK and other advanced economies today and seems ominous to those concerned that we are now facing a return to much higher inflation rates,” Shearing said.

