Erin O’Toole says he has enough support from the Conservative group to stay as leader

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said today that he believes he has enough support from his party’s parties to stay as leader if forced to pass a group leadership review.

Three weeks after losing the election to the Liberals in office, Conservative MPs gathered in Ottawa today for a group meeting to discuss the disappointing result and vote on a series of measures that could give MPs the power to oust O’Toole. and starting another leadership race to replace him.

While there has been a complaint in Conservative circles over O’Toole’s performance during the campaign, at least one member of the band told CBC News that they want to see him resign, the leader said today that he thinks he has the support of enough to stay and lead the party in other elections

“Yes,” O’Toole said when asked if he had the support of a majority of MPs.

“I have spoken to most of the group. We are all no more disappointed than I am, but we need to make sure we build on the gains we have made, learn from where we failed. That is what every team “Every family does when you have a disappointment, you learn from it and you get together and that is what this meeting will do today.”

“We must be ready to run again”

O’Toole said his focus would be holding Trudeau accountable and preparing the party for another election, which could come at any time in a minority parliament. “We have to be ready to run again,” he said.

“I think Mr. Trudeau has already left Canadians back in his first 10 days,” O’Toole said, referring to Trudeau’s beach vacation in Tofino, BC National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. “He has more lessons to learn than us.”

Following the terms of the Reform Act legislation drafted by Conservative MP Michael Chong and approved by Parliament in 2015 a series of votes will be held at the start of today’s group meeting. The votes were created to give MPs and, to a lesser extent, senators more decision-making power in a parliamentary system that is increasingly focused on party leaders and their teams.

Deputies will vote on whether to give themselves the power to elect a group chairman or to expel a deputy, if necessary. They will also decide whether to initiate a leadership review.

At least 20 percent of group members should formally request such a review. If enough agrees, a secret ballot is held to decide the fate of the leader.

If a simple majority of members vote against O’Toole in such a process, an interim leader may be appointed and the party may be forced to launch a search for O’Toole’s permanent successor.

Conservative MPs Shannon Stubbs, left and Rachel Harder stand up to cast their ballot during a marathon voting session in the House of Commons on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Ottawa. Stubbs said O’Toole will face tough questions at the first meeting of the post-election group. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

Conservative MPShannon Stubbs, who represents rural Alberta riding in Lakeland, said O’Toole would face tough questions about the party’s move to the political center in the election.

During the campaign, O’Toole embraced a high-cost platform and promised to make a return on budget balances for ten years. He also initially promised to repeal a liberal ban on offensive-style firearms only to be withdrawn during the campaign.

Stubbs said the change in O’Toole’s position hurt her in her local race; she said she saw 15 percent fewer votes cast in her name than she did in 2019.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole arrives at a group meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

“I believe there should be an account of how we will keep conservative voters, we will maintain trust in conservative voters and supporters,” she said.

She said O’Toole’s embrace of a more moderate form of conservatism which was sold as a way to win over voters in urban areas of central Canada failed to pay dividends.

“The reality is that today, after the 2021 election, the Conservatives are more rural, more homogeneous than ever before. And we lost big, strong, needed colleagues in the big cities in every part of this country,” she said. .

Most MPs who stopped to speak to reporters before the group meeting said they support O’Toole’s stance as leader, even if they supported in principle some of the policies of the Reform Act.

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, who ran for party leadership last year, said O’Toole “proved to be a really impressive leader. He did well in debates, the platform was excellent. He led the team well and no one is perfect.” “.

But she added that there were “some problematic points in that campaign” that need to be addressed before the next election. She said some conservative supporters were disappointed by the “roll over carbon tax” and O’Toole’s changing position on firearms during the campaign.

Conservative MP Karen Vecchio, who shunned a People’s Party opponent in her southwestern Ontario, said she is “100 percent, absolutely” behind O’Toole.

“I think the story will be gone by 12 o’clock,” she told the group’s meeting today.

Chong said he “supports Erin to stay as leader” because the party performed better in Ontario and Quebec than in previous elections, took a seat in Newfoundland and Labrador for the first time in 10 years and won back the traditional Tory ferries in Marine.

“The main results look very similar to the last election. But when you look under the hood, to say, the results are completely different. Was it enough? Arly is clearly not,” Chong said.

“I think he should stay, because I think he has put us on the right track. It is clear that we still have work to do, but if we stay on this path with changes, mistakes have been made, I think that puts us good for the next election. “

Conservative BC MP Dan Albas said the party is well positioned to win the next election. “Everyone I’ve talked to so far has said the same thing. Liberals, the trend is not their friend,” he said. “We have increased our vote share in parts of the country that we have not won in a long time.”

“I fully support Mr O’Toole,” said Alberta Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner. “We all can’t wait to get back to work.”

If he can avoid a group revolt in the meantime, O’Toole faces another formal challenge to his position in 2023.

According to the party constitution, there is an automatic review of leadership in the first national conservative convention “after the federal general election when the party does not form the government and the leader has not shown, before the start of the national convention, an irreversible intention to resign.”

So if O’Toole does not resign before the planned convention of 2023, delegates will be asked to vote if they want to start a “new leadership selection process” to replace him. The wounds from this campaign may have faded by the time members take the floor.