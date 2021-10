The report says: About 14% of the world’s coral reefs were lost between 2008 and 2019.

change the title Luis Acosta / AFP via Getty Images

Luis Acosta / AFP via Getty Images According to a new analysis by Global Coral Reef Monitoring Networkwith In other words: The amount of corals lost between 2008 and 2019 is equivalent to more than all living corals in Australia. The first report of its kind since 2008 found that warming caused by climate change, overfishing, coastal development and declining water quality has put coral reefs around the world under “relentless stress”. But she also found signs of hope, noting that many of these reefs are resilient and may be able to heal if immediate action is taken to stabilize emissions and combat future warming. “People around the world depend on healthy coral reefs and the services they provide for food, income, recreation and storm protection,” said Jennifer Koss, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Protection Program, Coral Reef. “It is possible to change the wave of losses we are seeing, but it is up to us as a global community to make more environmentally conscious decisions in our daily lives.” NOAA calls this the largest global analysis of coral reef health ever undertaken: “The analysis used data from nearly two million observations from more than 12,000 collection sites at 73 sites over a period of 40 years (1978 to 2019), representing the work of over 300 scientists. “ The study covers 10 regions that hold coral reefs worldwide and identifies “coral bleaching events caused by high sea surface temperatures” as the biggest driver of coral loss. The researchers looked at algae levels and strong coral cover, a scientifically based indicator of gum health. They also observed a recovery in 2019, with coral reefs recovering 2% of their coral cover. “This shows that coral reefs are still resilient and if pressures on these critical ecosystems are eased, then they have the ability to recover, potentially within a decade, into the healthy, thriving reefs that were prevalent before 1998.” ” read in a GCRMN noticewith On the other hand, continuous heating can take an even bigger toll. The sharp decline in coral cover corresponded to rising sea surface temperatures, which experts say indicate coral vulnerability to shocks, a phenomenon they say is likely to occur more often as the planet continues to warm. Read more from the NPR climate team about why coral reefs are so crucial, and exactly how much of a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is needed to conserve them. This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.

