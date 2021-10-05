Top 10 world news: China’s torture of Uighurs, Zuckerberg loses $ 7 billion and more, World News





An Australian-US cybersecurity firm, Internet 2.0, has discovered that China’s Hubei province, which was the initial epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic, purchased significant quantities of PCR, testing equipment months before Beijing notified international authorities of the show. of the new virus Me In recognition of their contributions to Earth climate modeling, variability measurement and accurate global warming prediction, Syukuro Manabe of Japan, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Paris of Italy have received this year’s prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics. Click on the title to read the full story. Xinjiang Uyghur torture uncovered by Chinese exile detective Former Chinese detective Jiang has revealed horrific details about a systematic torture campaign against ethnic Uighurs in the region’s detention camp system, which China has long denied. Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi win the Nobel Prize in Physics for 2021 The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi in 2021 for “their innovative advances in our knowledge of complicated physical processes”. Mark Zuckerberg loses $ 7 billion an hour as Facebook is falling Within hours, Mark Zuckerberg’s personal value fell by over $ 7 billion after a whistle blew and the outages affected major Facebook programs. COVID-19: China raises costs for PCR test kits shortly before first confirmed case An investigation by a cyber security company has shown that the Chinese province that was the initial epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak made significant purchases of equipment used to test for infectious diseases months before Beijing notified international authorities of the new coronavirus. In less than a decade, global warming destroyed 14% of the world’s corals: Report EU watchdog supports Pfizer booster for over 18 years As concerns grow that vaccine protection is declining after initial injections, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved a booster dose of Pfizer / BioNTech Covid for all people over 18 years of age. South China Sea: Malaysia summons Chinese envoy as Beijing ships enter ZEZ In response to Chinese ships entering the Malaysian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea on the island of Borneo, Kuala Lumpur has summoned the Beijing ambassador to protest against the “presence and activities” of the ships. Despite the controversy over January 6, Pence is still ‘close’ to Trump Despite disagreements over the January 6 developments, former US Vice President Mike Pence insists he stands by former President Donald Trump. Why oppressing the Taliban against women can be more tactical than ideological Although some Taliban officials continue to say conditions will improve, women are still being held from jobs and schools. Every week seems to bring a new report of limitations. In that light, the Taliban’s decision to restrict women’s freedom is beginning to appear as a political choice as much as it is a matter of ideology. Russian spacecraft explodes on International Space Station with actress, director to film first film in space Russia’s space mission exploded on the International Space Station (ISS) with actress Yulia Peresild, 37, and film director Klim Shipenko, 38, as they set out to shoot ‘Challenge’ in space in a bid to overtake Hollywood.

