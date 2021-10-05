Four faculty members nominated by the MAC Academic Leadership Development Program | WMU News

Contact: Erin Flynn

October 5, 2021

KALAMAZOO, Mich. Four outstanding faculty members have been selected to represent the University of Western Michigan on the Mid-American Conference (MAC) (ALDP) Academic Leadership Program. Dr. Eric Archer, Carla Adkison-Johnson, Jennifer Harrison AND Matthew Mingus are friends of ALDP University 2021-22.

“I’m really excited about working with this year ‘s band,” he says Dr Ed Martini, provocative WMUx contributor and dean of Merze Tate College. “They are already leaders on our campus and in their fields, so they are very well positioned to enter new leadership roles and help move the University in the future.”

The program identifies faculty members with an interest in administration and provides training and mentoring of academic leadership. Fellows, working closely with Martini and WMUx, participate in University-level programming, participate in MAC workshops, and create a portfolio documenting their experience. They also have the opportunity to meet former friends and leaders from all over campus.

“Program members get the opportunity to learn about a range of topics, from budgeting and strategic planning to conflict management and inclusive leadership,” says Martini. “They also have the opportunity to explore different leadership roles and networks outside the institution with other MAC peers. It’s a great way for them to explore new professional opportunities while also increasing our institutional leadership capacity.”

The members were appointed by the academic deans and the Executive Board of the Faculty Senate for their strong leadership capacities and exceptional record of achievements in current and past positions.

POUR FELLOWS

Dr. Eric Archer

Dr. Eric Archer is an associate professor of educational leadership in higher education and allied faculty in the Western Global and International Studies program. In addition, he serves as chairman of the International Senate Education Council of the Western Faculty. His research interests focus on issues of diversity and inclusion in post-secondary education with an emphasis on international education and the internationalization of higher education both in the US and abroad. He is also active in research and consulting work in several countries and international organizations, including Canada, the Dominican Republic, the European Union, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and Switzerland. Archer has received a number of awards in connection with his research and professional service, including the New Professional Award from the Association of College and Universities of Housing Officers-International Apartment Committee, the Nevitt Sanford Writing Award from the International College Educator-Student (ACPA) ), and the Multicultural Advocacy Award for Global Engagement by Westerns College of Human Education and Development.

Dr. Carla Adkison-Johnson

Dr. Carla Adkison-Johnson is Professor and Interim Chair for the Department of Counseling Education and Counseling Psychology. She is nationally renowned for her research on competent cultural counseling and the upbringing practices of African-American children. Her current book, “Disciplining African-American Children: Culturally Responsible Policies,” presents a qualitative study of the disciplinary practices of African-American parents with school-age children at home. She is the lead co-investigator in a project funded by the Administration of Health Resources and Services (HRSA), which is focused on a culturally skilled behavioral health workforce. Dr. Adkison-Johnson is the current editor-in-chief of the Journal of Multicultural Counseling and Development. In 2017, she received the College of Education and Human Development Award for Outstanding Scholars. She is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Advisory Board and Related Educational Programs (CACREP), the national and international accreditation body for the counseling profession. In this capacity, she served as chair of the CACREPs training committee.

Dr. Jennifer Harrison

Dr. Jennifer Harrison is a social worker, chemical addiction counselor and associate professor and interim director for the School of Social Work. Her clinical work focuses on individuals with common needs. Harrison’s research interests and publications include international social justice, contemporary needs, and peer services in behavioral health. Her teaching focuses on field education, direct social work practice and development of courses abroad and partnerships in Guatemala, India and Mexico. She is a key reviewer for the Michigan Loyalty Assessment and Support Team (MiFAST), providing reviews, consultations, and training sessions for organizations that implement evidence-based practices across the state and nation. Harrison is a lead investigator on two HRSA-funded projects to impact the interprofessional behavioral health workforce, I-PEER and MY-PROUD, and has developed a digital application for goal-scaling with interprofessional colleagues in occupational therapy. , called Goal Scaling Solutions, Inc.

Dr. Matthew Mingus

Dr. Matthew Mingus is Professor of Public Affairs and Administration, where he has been since 1998. Visiting Professor at China University of Electronic Science and Technology in 2013-14; served as Senior Government Advisor to the US Department of State in Iraq from 2009-10; and was Fulbright Research Chair at the University of Ottawa Center for Governance in 2005-06. His research focuses heavily on cross-border issues and multi-level governance systems, leading to his most recent publication, Factors Motivating the Time of Housing Orders Instead of COVID-19 by U.S. Governors (Policy Design and Practice, 2020). Prior to joining the academy, he had five years of nonprofit leadership experience focused on preventing community-based substance abuse and one year with the Department of Finance and the Treasury Board in Canada.

