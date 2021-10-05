To receive Breakfast Links in your inbox every day of the week, sign up with us Breakfast with ARTnews newspaper.

headlines

LETTER WORKS. As the stories run into the so-called Pandora Newspaper—11.9 million dossier files related to ultra-rich financial arrangements, leaked to International Consortium of Investigative Journalists– works of art are making (surprisingly) some guest appearances. E Washington Post, who was involved in the investigation, said the documents show that the trader died Douglas Latchford and his family raised “trusts in tax havens shortly after U.S. investigators began linking him to looted Cambodian artifacts. “Latchford died last year and his daughter gave his collection to the country. Elsewhere, the ICIJ reports that Sri Lanka’s “power couple” Thirukumar Nadesan AND Nirupama Rajapaksa used foreign shell companies to buy works of art and real estate. They said all their “private matters” were handled “properly with their advisers”. like Guardian writes, “Creating or profiting from offshore units is not in itself illegal, and in some cases people may have legitimate reasons, such as safety, to do so.” Here are the links for reporting from ICIJ, post, and Guardianwith

MONEY ISSUES. Aim to push American cultural institutions in the midst of the pandemic, National Foundation for the Humanities announced that there is distributed $ 87.8 million in more than 300 organizations, New York Times reports. Among the beneficiaries is Metropolitan Museum of Art, which received about $ 469,000 to expand “access to materials by historically underrepresented artists” on its library properties, and to retain nine jobs. (NEH website there are details in all projects and grant recipients, which include New Orleans Museum of Art AND Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio.) Meanwhile, legislation for a $ 300 million job grant program for art workers is inserted in Congress, for ArtforumMe E Act of Revitalization of the Creative Economy was informed by Project Projects Administration of the Great Depression and would fund programs to create art that could be easily seen by the public.

The Digest

Officials at Venice are using cell phone data to track crowds and plan to install gates at certain entry points next summer. Short-term visitors (including friends of the Venetians) will be required to reserve money and pay to enter — and may be stopped on particularly busy days. [The New York Times]

National Museum of Modern Art of Slovenia, the Modern Gallery, was damaged by floods in the Ljubljana capital last week. A show of Picasso the graphic works were moved to safety by the museum, which estimated the damage would amount to hundreds of thousands of euros. [The Art Newspaper]

ARTnews The best collector 200 J. Tomilson Hill has been appointed chairman of Guggenheim Museum in New York, and writer Klaudia Rankine has become a trustee; she is the second woman of color to ever hold that position in the museum. Hill, profiled by ARTnews in 2018, succeeds William L. Mackwith [The New York Times]

A 1982 Andi Warhol portrait i Jean-Michel Basquiat will hit the block in Christie’s in New York in November with an estimate exceeding $ 20 million. The piece features Warhol oxidation technique: urine sprayed on copper paint to make abstractions. The seller is ARTnews The best collector 200 Peter Brantwith [ARTnews]

After 1,300 hours of conservation work over four years, a tapestry from the late 1400s is back in view at Montacute House in Somerset, England. The piece was commissioned by a noble friend of King Louis XI of France, and its location between 1482 and 1910 remains unknown. [The Guardian]

An article on furniture heads: artist-couple Chris Johanson AND Johanna Jackson foli me T in relation to their collaborative design work, and Marc Newson foli me FT about his new Quobus storage system, explaining, "Each room becomes a kind of dedicated environment. Each of them is almost a small shrine."