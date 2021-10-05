Russia sends actress and director to International Space Station to make first film in space | World News

A filmmaker and an actress are joining a cosmonaut on a mission to the International Space Station as Russia seeks to make its first film in orbit.

The mission, called MS-19, saw the crew that exploded from Kazakhstan earlier from where they will anchor with the space station and shoot the film during a 12-day stay.

Attempt is Russia’s latest attempt to rival the US, where the first all-civilian crew aboard a missile recently orbited the ground.

Image:

Actress Yulia Peresild is one of the crew members who goes to the International Space Station to make the film. Photo: Andrey Shelepin / GCTC / Roscosmos / Leaflet via Reuters



He also intends to enter first before a Hollywood project announced earlier this year, which includes actor Tom Cruise, NASA and SpaceX.

The three Russians took off with a Soyuz-2.1a rocket at 9.55am in the UK and are expected to take several hours to reach the station, which orbits the earth at an altitude of about 354 kilometers (354 km).

They will join two Russian cosmonauts already aboard the ISS, along with several others, including the Americans.

On Russia’s state-run television station Channel One, an hour of counting has begun, and news executives have hailed the development as a significant step forward by Russia that the rest of the world is watching closely.

More on the International Space Station

A live broadcast on the TASS news agency Twitter feed showed the view from the rocket side as it was launched.

Image:

Crew members Yulia Peresild (L), Anton Shkaplerov, (2ndL) and Klim Shipenko (3rdL) pose for a pre-flight photo with their reserve crew members Alyona Mordovina (3rdR), Oleg Artemyev (2ndR) and Alexei Dudin (R). Photo: Roscosmos via Reuters



The Russian film is called Challenge and focuses on the story of a doctor, played by actress Julia Peresild, who is asked to go to the space station to save the life of a cosmonaut.

One of the cosmonauts already on the ISS will also appear in the film with Ms. Peresild, which will be directed in place by Klim Shipenko.

The director said at a press conference in Russia on Monday another cosmonaut in the ISS will also be involved in filming, but the cosmonauts will not play alone.

Taking nothing by chance, a reserve crew was available if any of the cosmonauts, or other crew members were unable to attend.

The general director of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told the Tass news agency that he hopes the film will attract “harvest cream” to his country’s space sector.

Image:

Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft before flying to Kazakhstan. Photo: Roscosmos / Leaflet via Reuters



He said: “This mission is special. We have people going into space who are neither tourists nor professional cosmonauts … as a result of this work, we hope to get a really serious work of art and a development brand new space technology promotion “.

He acknowledged, however, that the crew “is nervous … anything can happen”.

Russia’s space industry in recent years has been hit by delays, accidents and corruption scandals as US-based private firms backed by wealthy tycoons have pushed technology further and further.

First the Soviet Union, then Russia, locked themselves in a fierce battle to be the first nation to explore space and break new borders right after World War II.

Russia launched the first satellite and placed the first man and woman in space, but astronauts from NASA of America first landed on the surface of the Moon.

Russia is developing a new spacecraft, called the Vostochny Cosmodrome, but it is many years away from being ready to launch humans into space, officials say.