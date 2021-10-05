Guinness confirms Radcliff world record | Local News

It was not a small work and now a local landmark is part of the Guinness Book of Records.

What started out as a keen idea in 2017 has turned into a crowning moment for Red Hill cutlery and its owners, Lonnie, Jason and Josh Basham.

The company has received confirmation that it truly owns the world’s largest pocket knife at 34 feet, 6 inches. The business will hold an official celebration next week.

It means a lot to us, Jason said. It gives us an identity that sets us apart from any other knife shop of its kind. No other knife shop can boast that they have such a thing.

Put Radcliff on the map, Josh said.

The idea started when the family started building a new location for Red Hill cutlery and its Pocketk American Museum, near the Joe Prather Highway in Radcliff.

It just started talking, Lonnie said. Jason was thinking of a way to bring people to the Radcliff area and to our store.

Lonnie said the ideas were thrown around, but then shifted to a discussion about the world’s largest rocking chair until Jason suggested something more consistent with their products.

Jason said: Why not make the largest pocket knife in the world? Tha Loni. I said, Yes, well. Of course, we can do it. Do you know how much this will cost?

Jason got OK if he could find organizations to invest in the project.

With the help of the Radcliff / Fort Knox Tourism Commission and WR Case & Sons Cutlery Co., the $ 40,000 project was soon underway.

It was a big enough job to do it. It was quite a challenge, Lonnie said. I didn’t think it would be a very big deal until we got into it.

Gathering inspiration from a Barlow-patterned pocket knife in Lonnie’s personal collection, the Bashams were given permission by Case to use the classic model and scale it up for the project.

Josh said the model is intertwined with American history dating back to the 1600s.

Barlow returns to Huckleberry Finn, he said. You can go back in history and Barlow was one of the most infamous knives held by American presidents.

The world’s largest pocket knife, which can be found in tourism apps, including street attractions, is held open with a single peg, Lonnie said.

We can pull it off a peg and it will close, but it would take a crane to do it because it is too heavy, Lonnie said.

The family worked with Modern Welding in Elizabethtown to build the 1.5 1,500 blade, Lonnie said.

While they were thinking of making the handle out of wood, Lonnie said there were weather concerns and the family chose to use custom painted steel.

The glove paint work was modeled after the Lonnies knife that is on display in the museum.

Recently, the family received the official certificate from Guinness that verifies the massive work pocket knife which stands on a 20 meter long pedestal is the largest in the world. A community event accepting Guinness recognition is scheduled for the 13th of October 13 with officials from Case in hand.

Admission was years being done, Jason said.

It took several years to raise the money to be able to fund them and build them, he said. It then took a year and a half for Guinness to go down and do the measurements and check all the boxes they needed to approve it. It was a three- or four-year ordeal to finally complete.

The certificate accepts Red Hill and Jason cutlery for arrival.

He deserves to be in it, Josh said. We all had a part in him, but he was the head of his spear. He would not withdraw or give up on him.

From the day it was installed, the knife has been a tourist attraction.

For the knife collector, it gives them a destination to come, Jason said. For the town of Radcliff and their relocation to tourism, this gives people a reason to come visit Radcliff and leave Interstate 65.

Josh said the knife continues to appear on social media and he believes tourists from all 50 states have been identified.

It has been extraordinary, Lonnie said. You will not trust sales and only people who come to take pictures. I’ve been there overnight sometimes working inside when the store is closed and people pull out to take a picture with their family in front of it.

Lonnie said he continues to be amazed at what his sons develop from knife models to the world’s largest knife.

I did not think they could do it, so I said just go ahead and get the money and do well, he said. I thought, they will never do that.

Lonnie said he has never been more proud to have become a fool.

I just wonder what will come next, he said. This is what I’m worried about.