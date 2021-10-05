The Russian actor explodes to try a first world: a movie in space





MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) – A Russian actress and film director set off for the International Space Station on Tuesday, defeating Tom Cruise in the race to shoot his first film in space. The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft is set to anchor at 1212 GMT at the station, which orbits the Earth at an altitude of about 354 km (354 km). Russian state media provided general and patriotic coverage on the eve, with an hour-long countdown running on Channel One and news anchors defining the development as a significant step forward by Russia, which the rest of the world is watching closely. Starting to film “Challenge” puts Russia on track to defeat the United States in the final chapter of the space race. Actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will arrive in space before Cruise, whose plans to explode on a SpaceX rocket for a still-unknown Hollywood movie were announced by NASA last year. Russia’s own space industry in recent years has been plagued by delays, accidents and corruption scandals, while US-based private firms backed by wealthy businessmen like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have developed new spacecraft. Peresild and Shipenko were accompanied on the start of their 12-day mission by two Russian cosmonauts. Russian competition with the United States in space was a hallmark of the Cold War. Moscow launched the first satellite and placed the first man and woman in space, but NASA hit it on the Moon. Recently, they have collaborated on the board of the ISS, where cosmonauts and astronauts have lived side by side for decades. “Space is the place where we became pioneers and we still maintain a secure advantage in spite of everything,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after the release. “Yes, others are stepping on our toes (but) it is clear that there is competition in a good sense. For our country, a flight like this, which popularizes our achievements and the theme of space in general, is good news. . “ In the film, Peresild plays a doctor who is asked to travel to the space station to save the life of a cosmonaut. The cosmonaut crew members will also appear. Director Klim Shipenko, whose height of 1.9 meters (6 feet 2 inches) makes flying in a small capsule particularly challenging, has already said he can hardly wait for a Mars-based sequel. The rocket was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome, which Russia leases in the steppes of Kazakhstan. Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Peter Graff Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-actors-board-rocket-attempt-world-first-movie-space-2021-10-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos