UK red list: Premier League footballers offer new quarantine rules for international holiday, but Jurgen Klopp says “not a real solution”





Under new guidelines announced last week, some Premier League players returning from international duty face up to 10 days in “commissioned quarantine facilities” – a move that has angered Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The guidelines say fully vaccinated players returning to the UK from “red list” countries – including Brazil and Argentina – will be allowed to leave their quarantine facilities once a day to train or play matches.

But Klopp, for whom Alisson and Fabinho of Brazil, Costas Tsimikas of Greece and Sadio Mane of Senegal will be affected by the 10-day quarantine measures, has expressed concerns about the decision.

“They go for 10-12 days with their national teams, and then go another 10 days away from their families in quarantine,” he told reporters last week. “This is 22 days, and two weeks later there is another international holiday. It does not seem like a real solution to me.”

Klopp went on to add: “We take people for three weeks out of normal life for no real reason because we take care of our players when they are here and with their families. “They do nothing else. They go home, come to training and go home … The Premier League has to fight for our players.” Guidelines for Premier League players are different compared to members of the public returning from red list countries, who must be quarantined at a hotel for 10 days upon arrival in England. Exemption for players is also subject to strict protocols and a code of conduct to be agreed with clubs, the Football Association (FA) and Public Health in England. As of Monday, the UK government changed its travel rules, partially removing its green and amber lists of countries. More than 50 countries remain on the red list. The current international holiday, during which the teams will compete in the final stages of the UEFA Nations League and qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, runs from October 4-14; Premier League matches start again on October 16th. “We have worked closely with the football authorities to achieve an outcome that balances the interests of the club and the country, while maintaining the highest levels of public health and safety,” said a UK government spokesman regarding the player exemption. on international duty. “Our best protection against the virus is vaccination, and these new measures will allow fully vaccinated players to perform their international duties in the safest and most practical way possible, allowing them to train and play with their clubs as soon as possible after their return. “ In addition to the FA and FIFA, the Premier League tried to find a solution to shorten the players quarantine period, but acknowledged the desire of the UK health authorities to maintain a 10-day quarantine. The protocols will be reviewed by the governing bodies during this international window. “FIFA welcomes the decision of the British government to allow fully vaccinated players the opportunity to represent their countries in the next qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup and to return from a place on the red list in personalized terms quarantine, “said a statement from the government football body. “We have worked closely with the UK government, the Football Association and the Premier League to find a reasonable solution, in the interest of all, and we believe this is a much more desirable solution to the situation with which players faced in September. “ The statement added: “We acknowledge that this decision does not help every player and we remain committed to further improving the situation for the next windows and joining the discussions to explain more about the many measures we are setting for reduce the risks of Covid transmission to the community as a result of player travel “. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features Previously, Premier League clubs have had decided not to release players for international matches in red list countries. Then in September, there were chaotic scenes as well World Cup qualifiers between Brazil and Argentina were suspended minutes after the start when four Argentine players were charged with violating Covid travel protocols. Brazilian health officials marched on the field in So Paulo and claimed that the players in question had made false statements when they arrived in Brazil, leaving out that they had been in the UK in the last 14 days.

CNN’s John Sinnott contributed to the report.

