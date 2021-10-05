Lincoln International announces appointment of global and US leadership

CHICAGO- (TELE BUSINESS) -Lincoln International, a global investment banking consulting firm, announced today that it has long appointed two of its executives to new, effective roles immediately. Rob Brown has been named the firm’s Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Eric Malchow becomes the CEO of North America.

This long-planned transition of global and North American leadership comes at an exciting time for Lincoln, said Jim Lawson, President and General Partner of Lincoln International. In 2021, we celebrate 25 tonsth anniversary growing from a four-person office to 22 offices in 16 countries with over 700 professionals. Rob and Eric have been instrumental in the successes we have achieved since our early days and are well positioned to lead the vision, strategy and culture of firms. They are committed to fostering aggressive growth for the foreseeable future.

Rob Brown joined the firm in 1998 and has been a key leader in fostering firms ‘geographic and business growth, including strengthening firms’ mergers and acquisitions (M&A) capabilities broadly and specifically by fostering service growth business, technology, media and telecom and healthcare industries. He is also a caretaker of people of culture firms and strategies and top recruiter for Senior Managing Director and senior talent. Most recently, as General Partner, and since becoming North America CEO for Lincoln in 2017, the firm has attracted talent to increase its staff by over 60% and revenue has grown by over 155%. The firm is expecting a record year from the US with projected growth of over 50% in 2021.

I am honored to lead Lincolns to the next stage of growth and success, said Rob Brown. Our people, platform and culture are truly unique in the industry and there is tremendous enthusiasm within and among our clients for the work we are doing. I look forward to continuing to invest in ideas, solutions and talent as I inspire our people to have a positive impact on each other, our clients and our communities.

Eric Malchow joined the firm in its founding in 1996 and has been at the forefront of adding new complementary services and products to the firms portfolio. His forecast for the great opportunity to advise private equity investors has led to a 40% increase in privately backed transactions in Lincoln over the past five years and the formation of a strong financial sponsor coverage model and group . In addition to growing and leading the Global Industrial Group, it provides strategic guidance to the Lincolns Capital Advisory Group, consisting of debt advisory services and specific situations. Most recently, Eric served as President of Lincoln in North America.

North American Lincolns business has been on an impressive trajectory and I look forward to the future, our collective achievements, said Eric Malchow. Our American team of more than 400 talented individuals is an industry-leading group of smart, dedicated, and collaborative professionals who prioritize results and customer excellence. The key to the continued success of our North American operations and of the firm in general is our people access to development and career opportunities that support their professional goals.

Jim Lawson and Rob Barr, Global firm founders and CEOs for the past 25 years, will continue at the firm providing strategic oversight and leadership of various global growth and in-house initiatives. Jim remains Chairman and CEO and Rob is Managing Director and CEO.

Rob Barr declared, The Lincolns big momentum in recent years and the very promising future makes now the right time for the transition to the new leadership to happen. We have great faith in Rob and Erics skills and dedication to Lincoln, his people and clients. Jim and I look forward to continuing to contribute to the firm’s very bright future.

About Lincoln International

