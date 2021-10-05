



MISTIK, Kon., October 5, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – International Ownership of William Pitt Sotheby announced today that the firm has expanded its reach to New London County in a merger with local real estate firm Boutique Arruda Real Estate. Jon Arruda and 13 other Arruda sales associates, as well as four additional agents for a total of 18 agents, will now work with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at Mystic, operating outside Arruda’s former offices at 41 Williams Avenue. The company will host a special grand opening festive event at the new brokerage location in October 7, 2021With Agents will have the opportunity to mingle and connect with the top management of the company as well as members of The Great Mystic Chamber of Commerce and local personalities who will also be present. William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty said the merger was part of a larger strategic move to increase its presence New London County and along the Connecticut coastline. In May, the firm opened a very prominent new office space in NiantikMe E Mystic the brokerage now joins the firm Niantik AND Old lyme brokers to become its third New London County location, and its 27th mediation in general. William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty is now the No. 1 luxury real estate brand New London County according to SmartMLS, with the highest share of the brokerage market for all residential property sales $ 600,000 in the last 12 months. The company said the merger provides it with an even stronger ability to serve all coastal communities including Mystic, Stonington, New London and surrounding areas as well Rhode island coastal communities up to Naragansett. E Mystic brokerage manager will be Heather Gagnon, who also serves as a manager for the company Old lyme AND Niantik broker. “We are excited to join forces with such a highly regarded Connecticut Shoreline firm and are excited to welcome so many highly skilled agents to our company,” Gagnon said. “We know we will benefit greatly from their real estate expertise, talent and rich local knowledge, while they in turn will benefit from the prestigious and extensive platform offered through our international brand.” or Mystic resident, Jon Arruda founded Arruda Real Estate in 2011 and quickly became a leading manufacturer in the community, specializing in residential and commercial sales, investment properties, second homes, seaside properties, beach houses and luxury apartments. Previously, he worked with Boston Real Estate Group, one of Of Boston real estate offices ranked above, and was a managing partner with the New England Company, growing that firm into one of the largest manufacturing residential contractors in Eastern ConnecticutWith After running Arruda Real Estate for 10 years, he will focus on sales with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. Additional agents moving to William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty from Arruda include Josee Rockwell, Heather Sawyer, Kathy Pupa, Jennifer Cady, Lindsey Conroy, Michaela Bean, Toni Arruda, Craig Arruda, Carl Bardy Jr., Judd Fertman, Renee Rossi, Todd Przbysz AND Nikki BonanoWith three agents already affiliated with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty Bonnie Nault, Dave Thomas and Liz Squillacotewill will now be based out Mystic, derisa Cheryl Christopher, previously affiliated with Compass, will also join the company. “This association brings us a new and higher level of marketing and networking achievement,” Arruda said. “International exposure with links to real estate experts around the world, outstanding marketing nationally and globally, advanced technology, outstanding branding and outstanding referral opportunities are just some of the advantages that will now grow our business. “ circle William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty Founded in 1949, William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty manages a $ 5.9 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 27 agencies involving CONNECTICUT, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New Yorkwith William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty is one of the largest subsidiaries of Sotheby’s International Realty (R) globally and the 37th largest real estate company by sales volume in United StatesFor more information, visit the website at williampitt.comwith Sotheby’s International Realty’s worldwide network includes 1,000 offices in 75 countries and territories on six continents. Contact with the media Andrew Wood, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, 203-644-1938, [email protected] BURIMI William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty

