Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday
Public health units in Ontario will be able to access rapid antigen testing kits from the province to help prevent outbreaks in schools or childcare centers, the province’s top medical official said Tuesday.
The province envisions prompt antigen screening to be used only for students and children without asymptomatic vaccination who are not high-risk contacts. Symptomatic or high-risk contacts should continue to have access to laboratory-based PCR testing at assessment centers, said Dr. Kieran Moore.
“This is an additional tool in our toolbox to keep schools open,” said Moore, who added that public health units will need to evaluate their local case reports to determine if tests should be used.
Public health experts say rapid tests could help break down potential transmission chains as they go well in detecting people with high viral loads, reducing strain in laboratories performing PCR tests. Parents say tests can help prevent their work breaks, as they are not withdrawing their asymptomatic and COVID-negative children from the classroom for a few days of distance learning in the face of one or two positive cases in their schools .
The announcement comes after parent groups had staged surveillance tests for their schools using rapid testing kits, but the government told agencies to stop distributing them to anyone except businesses.
Moore, who in recent weeks has focused on the false positives produced by several brands of antigen tests, said the highly transmissible delta variant led to an evolution in the approach. He also described it as unfortunate when children have to be quarantined for up to two weeks at a time, as happened in the last school year.
But, he said, regular widespread testing was not practical given that there are about two million students in Ontario primary and secondary schools.
Ontario on Tuesday reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 and 429 new cases, with the seven-day average of new daily cases dropping to 576.
What is happening with vaccines
Johnson & Johnson says it has submitted data to the FDA authorizing the urgent use of a single-dose booster of its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 and older.
J&J on Tuesday said its presentation included data from a recent study that found a booster of its vaccine given 56 days after the initial dose that provided 94 percent protection against COVID-19 symptoms in the United States and 100 percent protection against split disease, at least 14 days after booster stroke.
The FDA has already authorized a vaccinated booster dose developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech partner for ages 65 and up, people at high risk of serious illness and others who are regularly exposed to the virus. Moderna filed her application seeking authorization for a two-dose vaccine booster last month.
J&J said it plans to submit the data to other regulators, the World Health Organization and the National Immunization Technical Advisory Groups to inform decision-making on local vaccine administration strategies as needed.
AstraZeneca, meanwhile, has demanded the urgent use of authorization by U.S. regulators for its new treatment to prevent COVID-19 for people who respond poorly to vaccines due to a weakened immune system.
In a statement Tuesday, the Anglo-Swedish drug maker said it included data in its submission to the Food and Drug Administration from a late-stage trial which showed that its antibody therapy called AZD7442 reduced the risk of people who developed any symptoms of COVID-19 with 77 percent Me
While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop target antibodies and cells that fight infection, AZD7442 contains laboratory-produced antibodies to stay in body shape to contain the virus in case of infection.
A U.S. authorization for AZD7442 based on two antibodies discovered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the United States could be a major victory for AstraZeneca, its widely used COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved by U.S. authorities. Test results on AZD7442 therapy, first published in August, were taken three months after the injection, but the company hopes it can show the stroke as a one-year shield, as trial investigators will follow up with participants for up to 15 months.
What is happening all over Canada
What is happening all over the world
As of early Tuesday, more than 235.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracking Tool. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.8 million.
IN Asia, China did not report new local COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than three weeks.
IN Europe, The Kremlin has called on people to be vaccinated, as Russian authorities considered reinstating health restrictions to deal with daily cases rising to their highest levels since January.
IN Americas, New York State’s largest health care provider has laid off 1,400 employees who refused to get vaccinated.
