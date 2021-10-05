International
Blinken, in Paris, Tries to Restore Faith Behind Snub State
PARIS Step by step, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Tuesday called for a rebuilding of trust between the United States and France following a secret submarine deal that overturned the Biden administrations’ decision to oppose China at the cost of overcoming one. from America the oldest allies.
For more than an hour, Mr. Blinken walked through the ornate halls of the Quai dOrsay in Paris to allow French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian a private ventilation session over Australia’s decision to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, lifting a contract previous $ 66 billion for diesel-powered ones from France.
The walk and conversation between the two counterparts and old friends underlined the importance of placing a personal touch on issues of delicate diplomacy. It was evocative if not so important to Ronald Reagans walk in the woods with Mikhail Gorbachev to reformulate US-Russia relations in 1985, or in the morning Walking of Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser, to foreign leaders during the 1978 Camp David peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.
But in the end, Mr. Le Drian literally gave up questions about what it would take to convince France that the United States was a credible partner, showing anger still burning even when both sides agreed to move forward. Mr Blinken said it was a pleasure to be here, but declined to comment.
The underestimation is but one aspect of a greater tension between France and the United States over its strategy in the Indo-Pacific region and, more broadly, Europe’s long-term military objectives.
According to the French government, at least 1.5 million French citizens live in Indo-Pacific countries and about 8,000 soldiers stationed in the region. France also has a large exclusive economic zone there.
French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to overcome the tense division between China and the United States, which is refocusing its focus on opposing Beijing. President Biden, taking the policies initiated during the Obama and Trump administrations, has adopted a tougher tone than Europe against China and its human rights abuses, military violations in international waters, implied threats to Taiwan and trade disputes with the United States. United.
On the other hand, this has made the transatlantic relationship more conditional than ever on the sadness of most of Europe.
The submarine deal brought simultaneous shocks to France and Mr. Macrons for an autonomous Europe working together with the two global powers, said Bruno Tertrais, deputy director of the Strategic Research Foundation, which studies international security.
Mr Tertrais said the breach of Australia’s submarine contract and the role the United States and Britain played in its mediation had led to the disruption of our Indo-Pacific strategy and the end of any hope that France should be part of the English club. -speakers with five eyes.
The Five Eyes Alliance Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States are an elite consortium for intelligence sharing.
What has upset him, too, Mr. Tertrais said, is how our American friends just do not understand. The American obsession with China despite, he said, I’m surprised that our American friends want to resume the conversation as if nothing important had happened.
In recent days, French officials have coldly suggested that the submarine deal has given China an opening to divide allies.
They have also pointed to clumsy diplomacy over the deal as the latest example of the United States putting its own interests first. The fact that it was announced just weeks after the Biden administration withdrew US troops from Afghanistan, even in the midst of chaos and an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe there, only served to underline their point.
However in one letter to the Institut Montaigne, Mr. Tertrais and Michel Duclos, a former French ambassador, advised the French government to reduce its rhetoric about the actions of its partners and not to rely entirely on the European Union, given that France is a nuclear state, a member permanent member of the UN Security Council and a large naval presence in Asia.
Instead, they concluded, France should intensify its diplomacy with others in the region, such as India and Japan, while coordinating with Washington and its other allies on regional strategy.
The big question remains how France will position itself in what some call the new Cold War that is starting between China and the West, writes Mr. Tertrais and Mr. Duklos.
French officials have also agreed to the submarine deal to push back for a European military approach that is more independent of the United States.
We must survive on our own, as others do, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said last month when launching a new EU strategy for the Indo-Pacific region that pursues multilateral engagement. with China and avoids direct confrontation.
But support for a more Eurocentric defense compact has flourished and dried up over the years. Many European countries, including Germany, are skeptical of military alliances that could weaken the authority of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the overwhelming support it receives from the United States in the form of funding, troops and equipment.
French officials dealing with Brussels are realistic about how slow Europe is progressing towards military competence, and they have downplayed expectations for the French presidency of the European Union starting on 1 January.
Convincing the French government to move beyond the diplomatic dispute in which Paris withdrew its ambassador to Washington is a deeply personal mission for Mr Blinken. He considers Mr Le Drian a friend and was hurt by accusations that the United States had betrayed France for failing to warn Paris it was about to collide with the submarine deal.
No one was lost that Mr. Blinken made Paris his first foreign destination since, meaning he will have to return to the United States twice later this week for meetings in Mexico.
Mr. Blinken also spoke with Mr. Macron at an unscheduled meeting Tuesday morning. A senior State Department official, who briefed reporters traveling with Mr Blinken on condition of anonymity, later described the interactions with French leaders as cordial and aimed to identify concrete actions to fix the breach. Those efforts will be discussed in more detail later this month, in an expected meeting between Mr Biden and Mr Macron during world leaders’ rallies in Europe.
Senior European officials who spoke at a meeting of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development seem to have continued. The drama of the submarine deal was not mentioned during the forum’s public comments, located a few kilometers from the French foreign ministry, to mark the 60th anniversary of the 38-nation group.
Instead, officials focused on the economic crisis created by the coronavirus and climate change and how both have exacerbated financial inequality around the world. In a speech at the forum, Mr. Blinken did not name China by name, but cited the challenge of shaping rules for new and emerging technologies to ensure they are not used to oppress or target minority communities, as Beijing is accused of doing.
“The principles at the heart of this organization and our democracies are being challenged by authoritarian governments arguing that their model is the best at meeting the basic needs of the people,” he said. Blinken. Some of the same governments are actively seeking to undermine the rule-based order that has been fundamental to the security and prosperity of our countries for generations.
Shares could not be higher, he said.
Mr. Blinken has based his administration at the State Department on re-establishing international alliances following the Trump administration riots. In a brief meeting with reporters, it was noted that the forum was being held at an interesting time in Europe to discuss US cooperation.
That was it, Blinken replied.
