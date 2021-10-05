Blinken, in Paris, Tries to Restore Faith Behind Snub State

PARIS Step by step, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Tuesday called for a rebuilding of trust between the United States and France following a secret submarine deal that overturned the Biden administrations’ decision to oppose China at the cost of overcoming one. from America the oldest allies.

For more than an hour, Mr. Blinken walked through the ornate halls of the Quai dOrsay in Paris to allow French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian a private ventilation session over Australia’s decision to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, lifting a contract previous $ 66 billion for diesel-powered ones from France.

The walk and conversation between the two counterparts and old friends underlined the importance of placing a personal touch on issues of delicate diplomacy. It was evocative if not so important to Ronald Reagans walk in the woods with Mikhail Gorbachev to reformulate US-Russia relations in 1985, or in the morning Walking of Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser, to foreign leaders during the 1978 Camp David peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.

But in the end, Mr. Le Drian literally gave up questions about what it would take to convince France that the United States was a credible partner, showing anger still burning even when both sides agreed to move forward. Mr Blinken said it was a pleasure to be here, but declined to comment.