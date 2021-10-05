Australia will not welcome international tourists until 2022 | tidings





orustralia will not welcome international tourists until 2022, despite expectations for the opening of external borders sometime on tuesday, the country ‘s prime minister announced. While Prime Minister Scott Morrison called international tourists an “important priority”, he said “the main priority is Australians”, with a particular focus on allowing Australian citizens, vaccinated Australian residents, skilled immigrants and students in the country. “We will reach out to international visitors as well, I believe next year,” Morrison said saidwith WHAT HAPPENS IN AUSTRALIA WILL TAP HAPPEN IN THE US IF WE, NOW, LOSE THE FULL P ONR COVID The news comes days after Morrison announced Australia’s plans to remove November travel ban for vaccinated Australians wanting to leave the country, which means vaccinated Australians will be allowed to travel abroad next month for the first time since March 2020. The Australian Tourism Export Council said it hopes the country will welcome foreign tourists by March, as much as possible. tourism-related businesses mezi po varen. Prior to the pandemic, the council was bringing in $ 45 billion, the equivalent of nearly $ 33 billion in the United States. Universities in Australia, which rely on fees from international students, were particularly hit during the pandemic after international students were not allowed to travel to universities. Prior to the emphasis on international students, universities feared that students would be withdrawn from schools if the ban was not lifted soon. Those allowed to travel to Australia must be quarantined for two weeks at a hotel upon arrival. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAM Several cities in Australia, such as Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, have entered the deadlock amid the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant. Australia has experienced 115,800 cases of COVID-19, with 1,357 deaths attributed to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. Original location: Australia will not welcome international tourists until 2022 Videos of the Washington Examiner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

