Boris Johnson urges businesses to help address British shortages





MANCHESTER, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday dismissed suggestions that Britain was in crisis, saying businesses should do more to end the shortage of fuel and goods that have affected the country by raising wages, improving conditions working and training the British to drive trucks and do other hard-to-fill jobs. Speaking on the eve of his keynote address at the Conservative Party Conference, Mr Johnson said there was no alternative to the shutdown that has closed gas stations, left supermarket shelves bare and threatened to raise prices for ordinary Britons. A crippling shortage of truckers was caused, he said, not by a lack of planning, but by an economy that is recovering like a waking giant. The main background of the conference has been the disruption of daily life as a result of the lack of gas now concentrated in the south of England and the empty shelves on some supermarket shelves. Both are partly the result of Brexit, which has made it more difficult to hire workers from abroad and exacerbated the shortage of truck drivers. On Monday, troops were put to work running fuel tanks to make up for the lack of truckers.

Energy and other prices are rising, raising fears of inflation, although a bonus given to many welfare beneficiaries during the coronavirus pandemic is being withdrawn and a rest system that supported home-sent workers is coming to an end.

Britain’s labor market has been hit by Brexit, which prevents employers from freely recruiting workers from the continent as they once could. Mr Johnson and his allies, however, argue that this will improve workers’ lives in the long run because wages will have to rise. Last week the government appeared to blame consumers for buying fuel in panic, causing long queues and shortages. But Mr Johnson has been forced to withdraw by offering visas to foreign truckers and extending the time they can work in Britain. On Tuesday, he said only 127 visas had been issued so far. In fact, Mr. Johnson and his conservative allies have doubled their policies, presenting shortages and supply disruptions as a result of a rapid economic recovery following the pandemic in a country where many workers are well paid. He has called on businesses to increase investment in employees and pay higher wages, and there has been speculation this week that among the measures Mr Johnson would propose in his speech Wednesday was an increase in the minimum wage.

This message, and his resistance to increased immigration, could attract working-class voters who left the opposition Labor Party in 2019 at heart, switched to the Conservatives, and gave Mr. Johnson a convincing victory in the general election. Asked by the BBC if there was a crisis, Mr Johnson said No, adding that supply chains were reflecting the stresses and strains you expected from a smart giant. Postponing his case against business, he said that for a long time Britain had taken a low-wage, low-cost approach, where business does not invest in skills, does not invest in capital or facilities. He singled out the truck industry, saying: The fact is that they have not put money in truck stations, in terms, in payment, so there is no supply of young people in this country who honestly are currently thinking of becoming truck drivers With Critics have accused the Conservatives of complacency and that they have nothing to do with most people. On Sunday, the prime minister seemed to relinquish fears that thousands of pigs could be killed and exterminated due to a lack of meat packing workers. Big hekatomb pigs had not occurred so far, Mr. Johnson said in a classic allusion to the massive sacrifice of animals, causing outrage from farmers.

Even some of the right-wing media comments have been less than flattering. For all his hyperbolic insults against Britain’s last-minute supply chain instability, the unfortunate truth is that we are at the mercy of a Prime Minister at the right time, wrote Judith Woods in the Daily Telegraph, calling him a straw man who seems to only make decisions when they are forced upon him by circumstances or catastrophe.

The government also tried to curb criticism that Britain had a police crisis, with Home Secretary Priti Patel announcing an investigation into the abduction and killing of Sarah Everard by a police officer a crime that shocked the nation. The Home Office said this would not be a legal investigation with legal force to compel witnesses to testify, although it could be converted to one if necessary. The announcement came a day after London Metropolitan Police said they would order an independent review of its culture and standards, in the wake of disturbing revelations about how Mrs Everards’s killer used his authority as an officer to commit the crime. Although Conservative Party activists met in person for the first time in two years, announcements by cabinet ministers have been relatively rare, prompting speculation that some are being saved for Mr. Johnson’s closing speech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/05/world/europe/boris-johnson-britains-shortages.html

