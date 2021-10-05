Drug testing in custody was expanded to help reduce crime





The government will support police in expanding the use of drug testing for arrest as part of a comprehensive strategy to tackle the misery caused by drug abuse and crime reduction. More than 15 million will be invested over the next 4 years, to enable police to test arrested suspects for a wider range of criminal offenses and to establish an evidence base for links between drugs and crime. This will help reduce the demand for illegal drugs and prevent further crimes. A total of 375,000 will be provided to police forces immediately to increase their capacity for drug testing in custody. The government will provide 5,000 of the 43 troops in England and Wales to invest in additional testing equipment and training for police officers and staff this year. And in addition, the 5 forces will receive an additional 32,000 this year to increase testing for a wider range of offenses which may include domestic abuse and public order violations. Drug testing after arrest has already been used by many forces. Police are able to test detention suspects for the presence of opiates or cocaine in order to better understand the role of drug abuse in certain types of crime. Testing is currently used for a number of violations defined by law. These are mostly lucrative crimes, such as stealing, robbing and taking a vehicle without authority. Police also routinely test suspects for fraud and certain drug-related crimes, including possession and intent to supply. Long-term funding would support the recruitment of drug referral staff working in detention suites to identify individuals who have been arrested for offenses they did not cause but may benefit from testing and referral for treatment. The funding provided would enable all forces to expand their use of drug testing in custody, emphasizing the commitment that this government has to identify and address drug abuse. The government is keen for police to expand the use of the practice to identify larger numbers of drug users and crack down on so-called recreational drug use, ensuring those who break the law face consequences. Individuals who test positive for opiates or cocaine will be referred to a range of follow-up measures, including drug treatment and awareness courses to address the problem at its roots and reduce the spread of drug abuse throughout society. The Home Office has worked with the National Police Chiefs Council to identify 5 forces to receive an additional 32,000 this financial year. These forces were selected based on a number of factors including the actual use of drug testing police after arrest and the degree of drug possession in these areas. The 5 forces are: London City Police

South Yorkshire Police

West Midlands Police

Hertfordshire Police

Gwent Police The government is committed to tackling drug abuse across society and taking a side-by-side approach by pursuing criminals and gangs who exploit vulnerable persons, helping those who are addicted to treatment and recovery. Our comprehensive strategy for tackling drug abuse issues includes: appointing Dame Carol Black as an independent advisor to advance progress in the field

setting up the ADDER Project, an innovative approach that combines rigorous and targeted law enforcement with improved treatment and recovery services, the project is now underway in 13 areas in England and Wales

commissioning of the Drug Advisory Council to review young drivers using cocaine powder in order to inform further action

announcing 148 million new investments to reduce crime and protect people from the illicit drug disaster, the package includes the largest increase in funding for drug treatment for 15 years, as well as additional money to help police forces close circuit line bands

