A clean environment can become a human right of the UN. Not so fast, say the US, Britain

The Rights Council will decide on the proposal this week

USA, Great Britain, Brazil, Russia among critics – sources

Lawyers say the law can help in climate cases

GENEVA, Oct 5 (Reuters) – Britain and the United States are among several countries that do not support a proposal submitted to the United Nations that would recognize access to a safe and healthy environment as a human right, causing criticism that they are undermining their commitments ahead of the Glasgow climate conference.

Diplomats say the Geneva-based Human Rights Council is expected to adopt the resolution later this week even if an opposing country calls for a vote, as supporters are numerous and include Costa Rica, the Maldives and Switzerland.

If approved, environmentalists say it will put pressure on countries to join more than 100 kombe who already recognize a legal right to a healthy environment. And while the resolution will not be binding, lawyers say it will shape norms and help campaigns develop arguments in climate cases.

The World Health Organization estimates that about 13.7 million deaths a year, or about 24.3% of the total, are due to environmental risks such as air pollution and chemical exposure. Read more

“At the national level, this right has been shown to empower people, especially those most vulnerable to environmental damage or climate change, to drive change and hold governments accountable,” said Marc Limon. from the universal rights group.

“That may explain why some governments like the US, Russia and the UK do not like it.”

Observers following the discussions have criticized London’s stance on hosting the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow next month.

“Climate leadership must be reflected in all diplomatic engagements – there is more to it than just waiting for the COP,” said Sebastien Duyck, campaign manager for human rights and climate change at the Center for International Environmental Law.

“The United Kingdom must join the vast majority of countries in supporting this resolution in order to avoid undermining its position,” he added.

Yasmine Ahmed, director of Human Rights Watch in the UK, said she hoped Britain would “come to its senses” because the resolution was backed by “many countries more vulnerable to climate change, namely those (Prime Minister Boris) Johnson pledged” that he will support them. “

“The UK leadership on climate action is well documented and our efforts are currently focused on a successful COP26 in Glasgow,” said a spokesman for the UK mission in Geneva.

“While we have legal concerns about recognizing the right to a safe and healthy environment in this way, we continue to engage constructively with the key authors of this resolution in the Human Rights Council.”

The US mission did not respond to a request for comment.

In discussions about the resolution, Washington also referred to legal concerns as well as concerns that recognition of the new rights could dilute traditional civil and political rights, according to sources after the talks.

The United States is not currently a member of the Council, but is competing for a seat and can still join the debate as an observer.

As the lack of US support clashes with the administration of President Joe Biden’s promise to play a leading global role in climate change, Washington has historically been hesitant to add new rights and tends to avoid legally binding treaties that may be difficult to ratify.

Brazil and Russia oppose the resolution, which they say needs change, sources say after the talks.

CHALLENGE P TOR STATUS QUO

For David Boyd, the UN special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, the UN proposal, which was first conceived in the 1990s, is too late.

“The evidence is overwhelming that these environmental challenges are directly affecting people’s enjoyment of fundamental human rights,” he said.

“There are definitely countries that have a deep-rooted interest in maintaining the status quo and that is a challenge for them,” he added, without mentioning them.

Past UN resolutions, such as the 2010 one on water and sanitation, have pushed countries like Tunisia to adopt legislation that embodies it in domestic law.

Aspects of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948 later became law through an international treaty.

Globally, the number of climate-related litigation cases has increased in recent years and more and more are calling for human rights to support their arguments.

Remo Klinger, lawyer for the environmental nonprofit Deutsche Umwelthilfe, said the resolution represents an example of “soft law” which can be used to make better cases. The group staged a successful legal case that in April forced Germany to tighten its climate policies. Read more

Dennis van Berkel, legal adviser at the Urgenda Foundation who won a climate case against the Dutch government in 2019, said the resolution could help courts interpret the law in future cases.

“Although it is sanctioned in many constitutions, the courts do not have much experience in how to enforce this right,” he said.

The 47 members of the Council will also decide this week on a parallel resolution brought by the European Union and others and backed by Britain that will create a new special rapporteur on climate change.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet opened the Council session in September, calling environmental threats “the single biggest human rights challenge of our time”. Read more

Reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels and Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Written by Emma Farge; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Lisa Shumaker

