The international Christian non-profit organization is headquartered in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI Cure International, a Christian non-profit organization that operates eight pediatric hospitals across the globe, has opened its new headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids. As we all know, the Western Michigan community has an extraordinary healthcare presence, said Jerry Tubergen, chairman of the board for CURE, in a statement. Relocating our headquarters to Grand Rapids gives us an opportunity to be part of that community. Curse the values ​​of collaborative partnerships that cultivate trust and authenticity. And that is what Grand Rapids is, a place built on authenticity and where collaboration comes together for the greatest good. The new office, which will house 40 administrative staff, is located at 70 Ionia Street, SW. The organization moved to Grand Rapids from Spring Lake. Cure moved to Spring Lake from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania in 2019 after receiving Michigan-based international aid, according to a press release. Cure will maintain its storage operations, where medical equipment and other supplies are stored, in Spring Lake, officials said. The nonprofit has pediatric hospitals in Ethiopia, Malawi, the Philippines, Zambia, Kenya, Niger, Uganda and Zimbabwe, and employs nearly 1,000 healthcare workers across the globe. Treats children suffering from cracked legs, bent legs, cracked lips, untreated burns and hydrocephalus, and more. The treatment staff has performed nearly 300,000 surgeries and more than five million patient visits since 1996, according to a press release. We will work to collaborate with them in healthcare in Grand Rapids to share best practices, CUREs President and CEO Justin Narducci said in a press release. It is important that we not only share our mission to reach and heal children with disabilities to give them opportunities to live better when they mature and allow them to better interact and participate in activities with other children in their villages / communities, but also to be responsible caregivers within the communities we operate. Grand Rapids chairman Rosalynn Bliss, who attended a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for Cures’s new office, said in the press release that Cures’s work is nothing short of a miracle. We now have another strong medical provider to add to the growing list of cities and regions, Bliss said in a statement. By Spectrum Health, St. Marys, Metro Health, Cherry Health and many more. I can proudly say that we are the home of CURE International. Read more: New information pushes federal authorities to review decision not to prosecute FBI agents who conducted Nassar investigation The West Michigan K9 is building a $ 2.5 million one-stop dog facility Learning to live with COVID: When and how can fully vaccinated people survive?

