Green Dot Bioplastics and Mayco International Partner in the Acquired Fiber Project





Green Dot Bioplastics launched Terratek NFRP in 2020, a type of biocomposite using fibers such as hemp, jute, sisal, American bamboo and linen, instead of glass or carbon fiber. Together, the two companies developed an NFRP composite material using embellishment and scrap yarns, removing them from the waste stream and extending the lifespan of the original materials. “We wanted to find a better use of the waste stream from our latest technologies made from natural fiber,” said Mayco International Advanced Development Engineer Chris Heikkila. “We became partners with Green Dot which specializes in bio resins and natural filled plastic products, due to their expertise and current portfolio of natural filled products.” “We were thrilled when Mayco came to us looking for a solution to their waste issue,” Green Dot Director of Research and Development Mike Parker tha. “They are committed to creating products that are environmentally responsible through sustainable and efficient processes, which is exactly what we do at Green Dot.” Both Green Dot and Mayco International value environmental responsibility, sustainability and innovation. The new material that uses Terratek NFRP technology complies with those values, providing a durable alternative to carbon-based and traditional plastics. While they have similar physical properties, aesthetics and chemical composition, Terratek NFRP is lighter, smoother and, in the case of this collaboration with Mayco International, requires fibers that would otherwise be thrown away as waste. Green Dot will be showcasing this new product at CAMX 2021 in Dallas, October 19-21 at the K81 stand. “Working with the team at Mayco was very rewarding,” Parker said. “We all look forward to sharing the results of this collaboration at CAMX in October.” About Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. is a bioscientific social enterprise based in Emporia, KansasWith Celebrating a Decade of Sustainability, Green Dot is a full-service bioplastic company dedicated to providing the best durable materials to our customers. This is the thinking behind our Terratek bioplastics line, developed to meet the growing demand for less flawed and compressible materials based on traditional plastics. About Mayco International Mayco International is a global supplier of Level 1 automobiles, based in Sterling Heights, MI. They have a wide range of expertise, including automotive interior and exterior systems, design and engineering, production and sequencing, work tools, a full range of prototyping and certification services. Mayco International is committed to sustainability using a variety of new technologies, such as their natural fiber-filled compositions and other process-related improvements. Copyright 2021 Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. All rights reserved. SOURCES Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. Related links https://www.greendotbioplastics.com/

