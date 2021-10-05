Pandora Papers: This is a global network where Canada is a National Center

The Pandora documents, the latest offshore financial data leak, do not appear to have a particular focus on Canada, at least based on what has been discovered so far.

But they still shed light on a global network of illegal financial flows, in which Canada is a hub, says James Cohen, executive director of the Canadian chapter of Transparency International.

Nearly 12 million documents from 14 offshore service providers provide more details on how the rich can protect their money from the corrupt eyes of tax and law enforcement authorities.

Read more: Pandora Papers Global powers deny wrongdoing in dumping offshore finance data

The filing of the documents, obtained by the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a network of reporters and media organizations, follows the Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers leaks.

The story goes down the ad

















2:09

Pandora Papers: White House says Biden administration committed to “extra transparency”





Pandora Papers: White House says Biden administration committed to “extra transparency”



Here are some key questions about how the rich hide their money and what this practice means for Canada:

Is it illegal for Canadians to set up offshore accounts?

No, it’s not. It is perfectly legal for Canadians to have financial accounts and assets abroad.

Canadians and others are allowed to put their money wherever they want, says Michael Smart, a professor of economics at the University of Toronto.

The story goes down the ad

There are many legitimate reasons for keeping funds and assets outside their country of residence, such as doing business and investing abroad or simply maintaining a vacation home abroad, for example.

But offshore financial systems can be a way to protect assets from tax and law enforcement authorities.

It can be very difficult for the Canada Revenue Agency and other national tax authorities … to know what is going on there, to know how much tax has to be paid at home on the amounts flowing through those countries, says Smart.

Read more: Leaders of Pandora Papers World, celebrities among hundreds of people named in secret financial leaks

The issue is both tax evasion and tax evasion, says Andre Lareau, a law professor at Laval University. The first involves breaking the law. Tax avoidance is a more confusing concept. It generally involved minimizing the tax burden in ways that are within the letter but not in the spirit of the law, Lareau says.

In 1988, Canada added a general anti-evasion rule to the Income Tax Act that served as a benchmark to draw the line between acceptable strategies to minimize taxes and levies, which abuses the law, Lareau says.

















0:35

‘Pandora Papers’: Boris Johnson from the UK, King Abdullah of Jordan comment on the financial leak





‘Pandora Papers’: Boris Johnson from the UK, King Abdullah of Jordan comment on the financial leak



Where are these offshore accounts?

The term offshore originates from some of the small island countries that have become famous as tax havens. Some of the financial service providers involved in the Pandora Papers stream, for example, operate in the British Virgin Islands and Cyprus.

The story goes down the ad

But the recent leak makes it clear that offshore countries are not the only place where wealth can create obscure financial structures.

One finding already coming out of the Pandora Papers is that South Dakota is a very prominent jurisdiction for joint-stock companies to get involved, Cohen says.

And in 2016, the Panama Papers discovered that Canada itself is a tax haven for some. The country’s pristine international reputation and weak anti-money laundering regime have made it a particularly attractive destination for criminals seeking a place to park their funds, Cohen says.

How do the rich hide their money?

It takes money to hide your money. Tax evasion and investigators usually require sophisticated legal and tax strategies.

The root of the problem is tax advisers, Lareau told Global News. While Canada has monetary penalties for tax professionals who help clients commit tax fraud, it should impose jail time for increased prevention, he argues.

The story goes down the ad

















2:21

Panama Papers: Names of hundreds of Canadians published





Panama Papers: The names of hundreds of Canadians published on May 9, 2016



Who owns offshore accounts?

Regardless of whether the account is actually offshore, wealth housing usually involves the creation of complex financial structures that make it difficult to understand who ultimately owns what.

You own Company 123 owned by ABC Company owned by Company QWR and then after that, it’s finally Bob, who owns 25 percent or more of that company, Cohen says, giving an extremely simplified example.

The story goes down the ad

Who is Bob? Where did Bob get this money from? he asks.

While financial institutions have an obligation to address that question and verify who they are doing business with, it was not until June this year that Canada filed similar claims with others, including tax advisers and real estate agents.

But even with stricter rules, it can often be difficult for private sector entities to assess who really owns what, Cohen says.

Read more: CRA identifies nearly 900 Canadians in the Panama Papers, 5 investigations are underway

That’s why Canada needs a searchable public register of beneficiary ownership, he adds.

In 2019, British Columbia created a searchable public registry of information regarding beneficial ownership of land in the province. Quebec, meanwhile, now requires beneficial ownership to be reported in its existing corporate register.

In its federal budget for 2021, the Liberal government announced $ 2.1 million to support the creation of a public corporate ownership register by 2025. And during the federal election, the Conservatives, the NDP, and the Greens also called for the creation of a similar database to help tackle tax evasion and money laundering.

And it is essential that any such register be public, Cohen says.

The story goes down the ad

We can say, Let’s put more money into RCMP and CRA, he says. But at the end of the day, we look at Pandora Papers and Paradise Papers and Panama Papers. These were journalists and civil society groups digging through the data to find out who is involved faster than the authorities can work through this data.