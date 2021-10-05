VATICAN CITY (AP) The Vatican prosecutor admitted procedural errors Tuesday in his investigation into fraud and corruption in the Holy See’s finances and offered to correct them substantially from scratch, questioning the trial of 10 people before than to really come out.

Vatican court president Judge Giuseppe Pignatone plans to decide on Wednesday whether or how the trial involving the’s 350 million-euro property on a London property could continue, as defense argued that the prosecution’s errors were so serious that they filed the indictment. null

Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi made the surprise offer to retake all the evidence and question the defendants again at the start of the second hearing of a trial that opened in July. Diddi said his office has always acted to ensure that the rights of the accused are respected and called his proposal a reasonable way to address defense objections.

Attorneys for the 10 defendants have accused Diddis’s office of concealing key evidence from them and failing to question the suspects during the investigative phase of all charges that ended in the indictment. They allege that they and other alleged procedural errors have severely damaged their right to a fair trial and their ability to raise a defense.

They called the Diddis offer on Tuesday a last-ditch effort to save face and said it was pointless as there is no provision in the law to withdraw the evidence files that have been submitted. While Pignatone could dismiss the indictment altogether, it would be a bombshell, and defense attorneys doubted he would likely try to spare what could be saved so the trial could continue.

The lawsuit concerns the 2013 Sacred investment in a London real estate venture that lost tens of millions of euros to the Vatican, most of it donations from believers that were spent on fees for Italian agents.

Prosecutors have charged mediators with fraud at the Holy See and several Vatican officials for abuse of office, corruption and other charges.

Defense attorneys argued that procedural errors during the investigation were so detrimental to their right to a defense that the charges should be dismissed. Prosecutors have missed deadlines to make all evidence available and have disobeyed a July 29 order from Pignatone to hand over the interrogation of the suspected witness, who has become a star in the case, Monsignor Alberto Perlasca.

Perlasca, who ran the administrative office of the Secretariat of State, was the Vatican official most closely involved in the London agreement. He was initially a prime suspect since signing contracts with intermediaries.

But after his initial questioning, he fired his lawyer and apparently began cooperating with prosecutors. The information from his subsequent interrogations was so relevant to the prosecution case that it spared the indictment and formed the basis of several charges against the 10 defendants.

An interrogation led to an accusation of witness manipulation against Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the only standing cardinal on trial.

The defense saw only a summary of Perlascas ‘confession, not the full interrogation, and Beccius’ legal team only learned of the accusation of witness manipulation when the indictment was filed July 3. Vatican proceedings require that suspects be allowed to respond to the charges before their trial begins.

Andrea Saccucci, a professor of international law who has brought cases to the European Court of Human Rights and is not involved in the Vatican case, said the defense had some legitimate complaints.

There seem to be some aspects that present problems from the point of view of respecting protection rights according to international standards, Saccucci said in a telephone interview.

While the Holy See is not a party to international conventions that guarantee a fair trial, the lack of respect for these rights could undoubtedly invalidate a possible sentence, Saccucci said, raising problems in persuading authorities outside the Vatican City for enforce any sentence.