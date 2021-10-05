‘United’ Conservatives O’Toole says as MPs give themselves the power to remove it

OTTAWA – Conservative leader Erin OToole says his group is fully united, despite lawmakers voting to give themselves the power to overthrow it after losing party parties in the 2021 federal election.

On Tuesday the Conservative MPs met in person in Ottawa for their post-election meeting, where OToole faced a group concerned by various elements of the unsuccessful national campaign, including the loss of seats and MPs in key regions of the country.

Leaving the meeting where his MPs threw out what could be the first step in his departure, OToole said he remains confident he has enough support to remain at the helm of the party.

As I said today during our first meeting as a group: as a leader, I am in charge. Responsible for what went well, and responsible for where we failed. I am also responsible for where we failed to implement our plan for Canadians, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I am determined to review every element of our campaign, OToole told reporters.

We are all disappointed, no one more than me. But we need to make sure we build on the profits we have, learn from where we failed, he said.

The group’s decision to leave the door open for the possibility of changing its leadership before the next election was one of four key resolutions they passed on Tuesday.

Through the Reform Act an initiative by Ontario Conservative MP Michael Chong that went into effect in 2015, the voting group gave itself four key internal powers for the next session, including the ability to review and remove their party leader. and to select a temporary replacement.

If the Conservatives want to move forward with this leadership review, 20 percent of the group will have to sign a formal agreement to trigger the process and then require a majority of group members to vote to remove the leader through a voting process. secret Me

OToole encouraged his group to vote in favor of approving these powers, and he said after the meeting that just because the group has the capability in the back pocket, he does not feel threatened by it.

This is not about a Damocles Sword hanging over my head. We are united as a team. This is about a fair and transparent process that a team should have when respecting each other, he said.

His leadership is secure. I have the confidence to say this. I spoke with my colleagues today, we had a powerful group discussion. I will not go into details of who said what, but it was an honest and candid discussion about what went well and what went wrong, Chong said in an interview with CTV News Channels Power Play.

Chong, a former leadership contender told reporters earlier in the day that according to him, the party has won when you look under the hood.

We clearly have more work to do, but if we stay on this path with change because the mistakes have been made clear I think it sets us well for the next election, Chong said.

Although, in a separate interview on Tuesday, conservative strategy Jenni Byrne saw the result differently, noting that it is the first time the party has adopted this mechanism.

“I think what the Conservatives will be asking for is what level of responsibility Erin will take,” said Stephen Harper, a former senior adviser.

FAILED MP TO CARRY OUT REVIEW

There has been disagreement within the party over whether OToole should be given a second change to lead the party in the election, following the Sept. 20 federal vote that saw the party fail to defeat the Liberals and Justin Trudeau after leading in polls for a good deal. of the race.

Despite OTooles’ promise to take seats across the country, the party is returning with the same number of MPs119 it had before the vote, from the 121 seats the party won in 2019 under former leader Andrew Scheer.

A day after the election, OToole announced that it would launch an internal review of what went wrong during the 2021 election campaign. When announcing the review, he said the party “is building towards victory next time.

Parliaments is a minority parliament and we should be ready to run again, OToole said on Tuesday.

During the meeting he told the group, and later made public that Alberta MP, James Cummings, might lead the review process.

With the support of our group and the Conservative Party, James will do a thorough review of the national campaign. I am very pleased that James has agreed to chair the review and I look forward to his report, which ideally will be completed by the end of this year, OToole said.

He called it a 360 summary, but could not commit to making it public once it was completed.

Our team is also focused on what comes next. We have a busy session ahead in the House of Commons. And if we take Justin Trudeau as his word, we may be back in the election in the next 18 months.

Multi-year-old MP Scott Reid was elected as the new chairman of the Conservative group on Tuesday after his team was seen handing out cookies with Scott’s cold vote on them, ahead of the meeting.

Asked by CTVNews.ca what can be expected of him in this role, silence was his answer, referring to the cross-party feeling that usually what happens in closed-door group meetings is meant to stay there.

Members of the Caucasus disturb the expression

While most lawmakers and senators were bold as they walked out of Tuesday’s meeting about what happened inside, many spoke openly on their way about what they think should change before the next election. Among the concerns lawmakers said they had heard about the attacks were the party’s approach to spending, gun control and the price of carbon.

After the meeting most of those who stopped to talk to reporters expressed confidence to continue under the leadership of OTooles, something that not all MPs were willing to do on their way, with some stating that there was much to talk about.

A nearly six-hour meeting ended, where both the re-elected and the defeated deputies had the opportunity to talk about what went well and what was not done from their perspective.

There are many conversations that need to take place in a little while. We as a team, and as a membership, will have those discussions, said UN MP Todd Doherty. Asked if he supports OToole, his answer was: He is a friend and a colleague. On the way out of the meeting, Doherty had a little more to say.

One of the members of the group with the most direct remarks during her meeting was Alberta MP Shannon Stubbs, who said she thinks the party membership as a whole should be heard on the leadership question within the next six months, instead of wait until the next. convention scheduled for 2023.

I would simply say to have 15 percent fewer voters for me in this election, compared to 2019 is a message I take very seriously, Stubbs said. I believe there should be an account of how we will retain conservative voters, maintain trust between conservative voters and supporters, and also calculate the serious losses we have incurred.

Michael Barrett, who appeared alongside OToole defending their platform in some of the teletownhalls held during the race, and hoped to become the band’s next chair, did not say when repeatedly asked where he stood in OToole continuing as leader Tuesday morning.

He will have the task of demonstrating that the lessons that our group today expresses, that have been learned before we move forward, he said. Leaving the meeting, Barrett said he had mixed emotions and great reactions given in the room, and that he was confident that the Official Opposition would return to Parliament stronger.

I am pleased with the presentation made by the campaign leader and manager, Barrett said.

On the eve of the meeting, Conservative Nova Scotia Senator Michael MacDonald wrote to his colleagues urging them to vote to have the power to call for a leadership review. In the lengthy letter, he cited vote counts in key regions that saw the party worsen votes against parties in the suburbs, and OTooles went from running for leadership as a true blue conservative to a more centrist leader.

The strategy of moving our party to the left not only failed to attract new conservative voters, but ousted a large number of traditional conservative voters who no longer felt welcome in their old home, according to an email from MacDonald addressed the group, taken from CTV News Me

He has been judged by voters and has failed to win a winning election. “Continuing to try the same strategy, even with a few changes, will only drive away more conservatives, and we just can’t afford it,” he wrote.

Although others, including UN MP Dan Albas and Ontario MPs Karen Vecchio and Eric Duncan, said they absolutely support OToole and do not think he should be replaced after an election in the way he was their last leader.

There is a strong desire for us to get back to work, said Alberta MP Michelle Rempel Garner.

Former leadership contender and now incumbent MP Leslyn Lewis called it a friendly, civil, good meeting.

There are differences of opinion certainly on what we can do differently, or how things can be fixed in a future campaign. But, we have a united party and one that will move forward in a positive way and I believe in the next election that Canadians show that we are the right party to govern this country, said Alberta MP Blake Richards .

When the meeting group met for the first time since losing the Scheers 2019 election, lawmakers decided against the vote to approve the power to oust him as party leader, though he continued to face further pressure to leave, and eventually resigned months later.

Asked if he thinks it could be OTooles’ fate, Richards said he did not think so.

I believe we will move forward with our leader, he said.

With files from CTV News Evan Solomon and Sarah Turnbull.