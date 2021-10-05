Blinken told France ‘expected better’ on TV rehearsal as he works to repair US-France rift in Paris





A senior State Department official described Blinken’s official meetings as “very productive” and far-sighted, but both the United States and the French agreed that work remains to be done to repair the shaky relationship between the new Biden administration and the defense. with the United Kingdom and Australia.

The outrage over that deal and the Biden administration’s treatment of the French marked Blinken’s appearance on France 2 TV, where the interviewer raised anger, misunderstanding and a sense of France’s betrayal – and then became personal.

“We expected better, especially with the change of administration, and especially with you,” journalist Anne-Sophie Lapix told Blinken. “You speak French. You are a francophile. We expected a better dialogue.”

Blinken, who spoke French throughout the interview, said he understood the feeling of betrayal and that Americans understand that “we could have – should have – done better, in terms of communication”. And he acknowledged that, “above all, we sometimes tend to take for granted a relationship as important and profound as that between France and the United States.”

The senior State Department official acknowledged that when it comes to relationship repair, this trip is not “the end of the process in any way, we are still in the early stages of doing it.” The official described Blinken’s meetings with French officials on Tuesday as “serious” in tone. “There was not much re-trial” of the events leading up to the announcement of the security deal between the US, UK and Australia that angered the French and cost them billions of dollars in a defense contract he had expected to sell to Australia. said the official. tha. Discussions focused on “using this as an opportunity” to develop and implement joint efforts on issues approved by the board. Preparing for the meeting of Presidents Blinken is in Paris until Wednesday for meetings of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, but the most intense US diplomatic energy is focused on repairing the rift with France. Officials there condemned the Biden administration’s failure to tell them about the “AUUKUS” alliance or to include them as “brutal” and more to remind the Trump administration than the vision that President Joe Biden offered for restoring trust and cooperation. with European allies. There was no announcement of any new France-US efforts from Tuesday’s meetings. The goal was to identify areas where counties could take action together before meeting between Biden and Macron later this month, the official said. Blinken focused on “training some of the details on where exactly there are common interests and how we can implement them or develop plans” to join the Presidents when they meet later this month, at the end of this month, “the official said, adding that they would like to have some” real concrete “results when Macron and Biden meet. Macron was not initially on Blinken’s schedule, so the fact that the French President met with Blinken was seen as a positive signal from the US, the official said. Without going into details, the official said Blinken and his counterparts discussed a range of areas where American and French interests overlap — including counterterrorism in the Sahel and efforts in the Indo-Pacific. The French have proposed “a number of ideas about ways we can strengthen security and CT cooperation,” the official said when asked about discussions about the US force’s presence in Africa. In his France 2 television interview, Blinken promised closer consultation on key national security issues facing France, such as the stability of Africa’s Sahel region and the renewal of NATO. Holding the bag “There is now a very important opportunity … to deepen this cooperation and coordination, whether in the Sahel, in the Indo-Pacific, or in transatlantic affairs,” Blinken said. Lapix said France sometimes felt like it was left to “carry the bag” on key transatlantic security issues while the US was focused on the Indo-Pacific. “If we define engagement as how many troops you have in such a place, that’s a question,” Blinken agreed. “If we define engagement with what is your diplomatic, political and economic engagement with your allies and partners, then I believe we are very committed.” Blinken and French officials did not discuss France working on any of the AU-UK-US partnership projects, but the official said there could be places for French and EU “opportunities” while consulting with the US and other allies in Indo-Pacific strategies. Blinken and Le Drian also agreed to “stay in close contact with Afghanistan and discuss the importance of keeping the Taliban in its commitments,” the State Department said in reading the meeting.

CNN London Hannah Ritchie and Dalal Mawad in Paris contributed to this report

