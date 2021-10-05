International
What they are, how they work and when to use them
DETROIT President Joe Bidens the administration is pushing to control the coronavirus pandemic by improving vaccination levels and creating a new provision to make COVID testing at home more accessible.
4s local Dr. Frank McGeorge explains what quick home tests are, how they work, and when to use them:
Thanks to COVID, everyone had a crash course in immunology, but it can still be confusing. In general, there are three different tests for COVID.
The first are blood antibody tests that require your immune response to already be infected. Next are PCR or molecular tests that look for the genetic material of each virus present. These are considered the gold standard, but the results take time. Finally, the tests focused here, called rapid antigen tests, or simply rapid tests.
Ad
Read: FDA warns that Ellume COVID-19 home test has potential for false positive results
How rapid antigen tests work
Rapid antigen tests use a nasal swab to collect a sample from the nose, just like the most bizarre PCR tests, but these are looking for something completely different.
Rapid tests require current parts of the virus, in particular, something called the nucleocapsid protein, which is also referred to as an antigen. This is why rapid tests are also called antigen tests.
This nucleocapsid protein is different from the known peak protein, but is just as important for virus function. If any of these nucleocapsid proteins are found by the test, it can be marked, most often by a line appearing in the results area.
7 quick tests have authorization
There are currently seven rapid tests that are authorized for use as a home test. While the basic antigen marking technique is the same, each one has different steps that need to be followed before you can get a result. While some have results that can be easily read by the patient, like a home pregnancy test, others require a smartphone and some fancy devices to interpret the result. The results of these tests are generally available in about 15 minutes.
Ad
Importers It is important to understand, these quick tests are not perfect. Because they measure the actual amounts of virus proteins, they become more sensitive when more viruses are present. At the beginning of an infection, before there are many viruses, they can be mistakenly negative. If the test is repeated within a few days, when there are more viruses, it is more likely to be positive. This is called serial testing and is the recommended strategy to monitor someone after an exposure. That way you can get it once detected and reduce quarantine time.
Another good use for quick tests is to review before an event, like a holiday for example. The important thing in that situation is, when you are testing people who have no known symptoms or exposure, the test is less sensitive because an asymptomatic person, even if they have COVID, is less likely to shed as much virus. The good news is that they are also less likely to be highly contagious because they are shedding less virus.
Ad
Read: Where are all the COVID tests at home?
How accurate are quick home tests?
Rapid home tests are not as accurate as PCR testing done in a laboratory. But while we can strive for the highest accuracy of the PCR test, what good does it do if the results require 24 hours or more to return. At that time, if a person is positive, they have potentially already exposed their close contacts. Quick tests allow light tests less expensive at a time when a result is most important. In a situation where someone was directly exposed to COVID or has symptoms that may be COVID, rapid negative serial tests can be used to keep a person out of quarantine while the most sensitive PCR results are being completed.
Finally, I must mention, these tests are not free. Although the federal government partially subsidizes the cost, it will probably be between $ 5 and $ 15 each. This will leave many people deciding whether the frequent repeat testing, which is the goal, is worth the personal cost.
Ad
Read: Full coverage of Michigan COVID
Read more
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/health/2021/10/05/at-home-rapid-covid-tests-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-when-you-should-use-them/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]