What they are, how they work and when to use them

DETROIT President Joe Bidens the administration is pushing to control the coronavirus pandemic by improving vaccination levels and creating a new provision to make COVID testing at home more accessible.

4s local Dr. Frank McGeorge explains what quick home tests are, how they work, and when to use them:

Thanks to COVID, everyone had a crash course in immunology, but it can still be confusing. In general, there are three different tests for COVID.

The first are blood antibody tests that require your immune response to already be infected. Next are PCR or molecular tests that look for the genetic material of each virus present. These are considered the gold standard, but the results take time. Finally, the tests focused here, called rapid antigen tests, or simply rapid tests.

Ad

Read: FDA warns that Ellume COVID-19 home test has potential for false positive results

How rapid antigen tests work

Rapid antigen tests use a nasal swab to collect a sample from the nose, just like the most bizarre PCR tests, but these are looking for something completely different.

Rapid tests require current parts of the virus, in particular, something called the nucleocapsid protein, which is also referred to as an antigen. This is why rapid tests are also called antigen tests.

This nucleocapsid protein is different from the known peak protein, but is just as important for virus function. If any of these nucleocapsid proteins are found by the test, it can be marked, most often by a line appearing in the results area.

7 quick tests have authorization

There are currently seven rapid tests that are authorized for use as a home test. While the basic antigen marking technique is the same, each one has different steps that need to be followed before you can get a result. While some have results that can be easily read by the patient, like a home pregnancy test, others require a smartphone and some fancy devices to interpret the result. The results of these tests are generally available in about 15 minutes.

Ad

Importers It is important to understand, these quick tests are not perfect. Because they measure the actual amounts of virus proteins, they become more sensitive when more viruses are present. At the beginning of an infection, before there are many viruses, they can be mistakenly negative. If the test is repeated within a few days, when there are more viruses, it is more likely to be positive. This is called serial testing and is the recommended strategy to monitor someone after an exposure. That way you can get it once detected and reduce quarantine time.

Another good use for quick tests is to review before an event, like a holiday for example. The important thing in that situation is, when you are testing people who have no known symptoms or exposure, the test is less sensitive because an asymptomatic person, even if they have COVID, is less likely to shed as much virus. The good news is that they are also less likely to be highly contagious because they are shedding less virus.

Ad

Read: Where are all the COVID tests at home?

How accurate are quick home tests?

Rapid home tests are not as accurate as PCR testing done in a laboratory. But while we can strive for the highest accuracy of the PCR test, what good does it do if the results require 24 hours or more to return. At that time, if a person is positive, they have potentially already exposed their close contacts. Quick tests allow light tests less expensive at a time when a result is most important. In a situation where someone was directly exposed to COVID or has symptoms that may be COVID, rapid negative serial tests can be used to keep a person out of quarantine while the most sensitive PCR results are being completed.

Finally, I must mention, these tests are not free. Although the federal government partially subsidizes the cost, it will probably be between $ 5 and $ 15 each. This will leave many people deciding whether the frequent repeat testing, which is the goal, is worth the personal cost.

Ad

Read: Full coverage of Michigan COVID

Read more