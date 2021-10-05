Alberta reports 663 new cases of COVID-19, 26 more deaths

Alberta reported 663 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 26 additional deaths.

About 8,000 tests were performed in the previous 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 8.8 percent, said at a press conference Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health in the province.

There were 1,094 patients in the hospital with the disease as of Tuesday, including 252 in intensive care.

With a larger number of new cases reported over the weekend 1,126 new cases on Sunday, 1,282 on Saturday and 1,629 on FridayHinshaw said the 663 cases reported on Tuesday is good news.

“But we need to keep looking closely, as single-day numbers are less important than general trends, and the coming days will be critical in determining what those trends are,” she said.

The province announced new measures to protect children and young people from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Tracking contacts in schools will enter stages, outbreaks will be announced in schools and rapid testing kits will be made available to parents to test younger children.

“We’ve seen higher age-specific levels lately in school-age Albertans,” Hinshaw said.

“While most of all our cases are still in unvaccinated adults, currently, those between the ages of 5 and 19 make up about a quarter of our active cases.”

Hinshaw was joined at the press conference by Prime Minister Jason Kenney, Minister of Health Jason Copping, Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services.

Alberta also reported a value of R below 1, which means that transmission is no longer increasing. The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case.

Alberta is heading to the long Thanksgiving weekend with restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The government said Tuesday it has lowered the limit on private outdoor gatherings, from 200 to 20 participants. The physical distance of two meters must be maintained between people from different families at all times.

Current guidelines allow vaccinated people to gather indoors, but with restrictions. The rules allow internal gatherings of no more than two families up to a maximum of 10 vaccinated persons. There are no restrictions for children under 12 years old.

Internal social gatherings are not allowed for people who have the right to be vaccinated and are not vaccinated.

Yiu reminded people to follow all public health guidelines on next Thanksgiving weekend, noting that last year the holidays led to an increase in cases.

“We all need to make sure this does not happen this year. Our hospitals and our front-line teams do not have the capacity to handle another significant increase in cases,” she said.

Third doses of vaccines for elderly Albertans

Starting Wednesday, Albertans age 75 and older, as well as First Nations, Inuit and Mtis people age 65 and older, can start booking for a third dose of the vaccine, at least six months after the dose. their second. meeting can be booked online or by calling 811.

Alberta is one of the first provinces to offer third doses to these groups of seniors. Third doses became available earlier for people with weakened immunity and people living in joint care settings.

Currently, 75.1 percent of qualified Albanians are fully vaccinated with two-dose doses. More than 84 percent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose.