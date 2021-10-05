Rising tensions between US and China raise new fears of threat to Taiwan

We need to think of China’s approach to Taiwan not as a dual decision between war and peace, but rather as an ongoing campaign of pressure that can take various deadly and non-lethal forms, said Eric Sayers, a security policy expert. Asia-Pacific at the American Enterprise Institute.

Beijing can reduce or decrease this pressure as it pleases, but it is always happening steadily towards the goal of reunification.

Three years after former President Donald Trump began his trade war with China, indications are that President Joe Bidens’s administration is continuing its confrontational approach to bilateral relations as it gathers Western and regional allies calling on Beijing to violate international norms.

Recent events come on the eve of a historic security pact between the US, UK and Australia to provide Canberra with technology to build nuclear-powered submarines, a first deal as an attempt to counter the growing Chinese influence in the region.

And in September, the leaders of the four nations that make up the informal group of the United States, Japan, India and Australia reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that is not bothered by coercion, a cautious statement aimed at indirectly Beijing.

[T]Things are going badly for Beijing at the political level, said Elbridge Colby, a former Pentagon official Trump who is now director of the think tank Initiative Marathon. Instead they may decide to use only their growing military capability.

Flights to Taiwan’s air defense identification area increased from 38 on Friday to 52 on Monday.

The four-day burst of attacks by fighter jets, bombers and surveillance planes may have been intended primarily for domestic consumption, as they began on China National Day on October 1. Taiwan National Day is October 10th.

This is absolutely a wonderful opportunity to remind Taiwan of its rightful place in the world, according to Beijing, said Dean Cheng, an expert on Chinese military capabilities at the Heritage Foundation. He noted that the flight of dozens of planes a day near the island forces Taiwan’s much smaller air force to respond.

Over the weekend, Beijing criticized the U.S. for sailing warships in international waters in the region and for selling Taiwan’s new weapons. But since China has no previous record of responding to US or allied warships sailing through the Taiwan Strait with incursions of this magnitude, this suggests something else is happening, said Adrian Ang, a researcher at Singapore S. Rajaratnam School. of International Studies.

Most likely the flights are a nationalist display of Taiwan’s force or harassment on the occasion of China National Day on October 1, or even stretching perhaps to the celebration of Golden Week for propaganda purposes, he added.

Interventions are nothing new, even if the size and frequency of flights have increased. China has already doubled the number of times it has flown with its fighter jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification area this year during 2020, reaching 667 on Monday. In 2020, there were 380 such flights.

Taiwan’s air defense identification area, which has been unilaterally declared for reasons of military air defense, extends far beyond national airspace. A handful of countries across the globe have their own self-declared areas of air identification.

This has become the new norm in the Taiwan Strait, this is part of PLA air force training, and naval air assets as well, said Bonnie Glaser, Asia Program Director at the German Marshall Fund.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is stressing the PLA’s readiness to fight tonight, Glaser said. He is emphasizing training in a way that has not been emphasized before, so bigger and more ambitious flights may be a reality the region will have to deal with.

But officials are concerned that Chinese military action targeting Taiwan could eventually pull the United States, as well as potentially UK and Pacific powers like Australia and Japan. Washington’s position on whether to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion is deliberately unclear, but the Biden administration has strongly signaled its support for Taipei with arms sales and high-level meetings.

In a statement late Monday, the Pentagon said the United States was “concerned” by China’s “provocative military activity” around Taiwan, which “is destabilizing, jeopardizes miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability.”

“We urge Beijing to end military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” said Lt. Col. Martin Meiners. “The US commitment to Taiwan is strong and contributes to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and within the region.

The statement reflects what White House spokesman Jen Psaki told reporters Monday, pledging that the United States will continue to help Taiwan maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.

Military officials have also recently sounded the alarm about a Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the next five or six years, as well as increasing Beijing’s military capability, including the rapid increase in the number of naval ships and nuclear weapons.

Taiwan is definitely one of their ambitions before [2050], retired Admiral Phil Davidson, then commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told the Senate in March. And I think the threat will show up over this decade, in fact in the next six years.

For now, Beijing is likely to try to destroy Taiwan’s defense by forcing its air force to repeatedly respond to provocations, Colby said, while at the same time weakening its vigilance against a possible attack.

They spend a lot of time and money and effort trying to meet these provocations, and at one point, people say, Oh this is normal, Colby said.

But China’s recent actions against Taiwan also expose its political weakness, Sayers said, pointing to the deepening informal relationship between Taipei and Washington as a further blow to Beijing’s plans to isolate Taiwan.

The final round of Chinese incursions began on Friday, when 38 fighter jets entered the air defense identification area, followed by 39 other aircraft on Saturday, which was until Monday the largest Chinese attack in the area to date.

Over the weekend, the US and UK also made some muscle movements in the Philippine Sea near Okinawa, with three aircraft carriers along with their destructive escorts maneuvering together in a major show of strength.

USS Ronald Reagan, returning to Japan from his Middle East deployment, joined USS Carl Vinson and HMS Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by other warships from Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Canada.

Vinson and Queen Elizabeth split on Tuesday and were pushed into the South China Sea. Both ships carry F-35 fighter jets, with US Navy aircraft operating aboard the British ship. Vinson is the first American carrier to be deployed with the fifth generation fighter.

The U.S. Navy has been on average a transit of the Taiwan Strait, the narrow waterway between the island and mainland China once a month under Biden administration. Nine transits of freedom of navigation so far in 2021 come after 15 transits in 2020. There were only nine transits in 2019.

In many ways, the radical increase in the size and pace of Chinese flights near Taiwan may simply be the cost of growing military competition between China and the United States and its allies.

I think it is destabilizing and increases the risk of an accident, but it is not illegal, said Glaser of German funds Marshall.