



BREVARD, NC, October 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Food insecurity worldwide has increased in the last two years. As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, more children are affected and at risk of malnutrition or starvation than ever before. To help combat this growing rate of food insecurity, U.S. government agencies have responded with funding sources, and many manufacturing facilities have expanded production capabilities to meet these requirements. Transylvania Professional Services (TVS), a 501c3 East Coast food production facility, has increased its capacity and overall production of a fortified blend of corn and soybeans called SuperCereal Plus (SCP). TVS has produced and packaged milionë 13 million. of the SCP to assist in global hunger relief efforts. SCP is a specially formulated cereal and nutritional supplement that when combined with fresh drinking water (and breast milk), helps provide complete nutrition for children 6-24 months. Earlier this year, TVS was contacted by USDA to support USAID and the World Food Program with the help of hunger, and TVS has produced and packaged milion 13 million. of the SCP to assist in global hunger relief efforts. The SCP production and packaging process began in cooperation with the USDA in 2010. “As a supplier of other processed grain-based milk and dairy products to USDA, USAID, and the U.S. Army, TVS is pleased to announce a significant increase in the capacity of the SuperCereal Plus processing and packaging plant,” said TVS VP i operations Steve Green“This was made possible by forming a strategic alliance with grain suppliers in the US Midwest along with extensive engineering studies and capital investments in high-speed processing and packaging equipment.” Currently the expansion of TVS has continued to support the production of SCP with an overall increase of 55%. Green said, “After 10 years of direct product experience and new plant capacity building, we are prepared to support USAID food programs for another decade.” Over the years, many regions of Africa, Haiti and various other areas of the world have received TVS SuperCereal Plus nutritional assistance. “The TVS SuperCereal Plus business and our assistance to alleviate international hunger is something we are particularly proud of as an organization,” said the CEO of TVS Jamie BrandenburgWith “We have worked with USAID and the World Food Program to assist in the formulation and development of this complete nutritional supplement, and we fully support our partners as they respond to global hunger relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.” . “ To learn more visit www.tvsinc.orgwith View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-agencies-and-manufacturing-facilities-respond-to-international-hunger-crisis-301393551.html BURIM TVS

