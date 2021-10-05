The uncomfortable trip to France shows how far Australia has fallen in favor of the world

France is showing Australia a new face this week.

Fiery whitewashing over a broken promise, replaced by a series of cold and contemptuous snubs made against federal trade minister Dan Tehan.

The abandoned $ 90 billion submarine contract with France’s Naval Group sparked outrage and frustration from one of Europe’s most powerful countries, but also set a target on Australia’s back.

“Trust was broken, severely broken,” said Ross McInnes, who is the French government’s special representative for trade and economic affairs in Australia.

He was given special permission by the French to speak to ABC in Paris.

“You do not sign a strategic partnership agreement with one of the major powers in Europe and a major player in the Indo-Pacific and then ignore it, removing it as an unwanted crumb on the table.”

The broken contract has the European Union looking at Australia with new suspicions and hostilities, and it is also now refusing to ignore Australia’s “poor performance” in other areas.

Australia’s sub-nuclear deal is explained Are you wondering why there is so much noise about Australia’s decision to buy nuclear submarines? We have shared it for you. Read more

“Australia is a really bad performer when it comes to climate policy,” Kathleen Van Brempt, a Belgian member of the European Union’s trade committee, told ABC.

“It was difficult to negotiate one [free] trade agreements with Australia before, and is even more difficult now.

I think Australia needs to raise their climate issues.

Numerous members of the European Parliament have told ABC that the EU is “all together” when it comes to its trade negotiations with Australia.

Recent tensions will only solidify the resolve among MEPs to push for a tough chapter on climate change in any final text of the Free Trade Agreement.

Talks with Tehan refused

This week, Tehan became the first government minister to face the new European tune in person, arriving on the mainland Sunday evening for what he said would be “about 30 to 40” trade and bilateral meetings. .

But one of his most important meetings scheduled for the trip had already canceled the 12th round of negotiations for a proposed EU-Australia Free Trade Agreement and that was postponed with little explanation.

A European Commission spokesman said it would give them “more time to prepare” for future talks after a “reflection period” over the broken submarine contract.

Mr Tehan will have the opportunity to hold a scheduled meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission ‘s trade commissioner, and to announce Australia’ s point.

Tehan’s French counterpart also refused a meeting, while the largest federation of French employers, the French Enterprise Movement (MEDEF), also canceled a planned forum with the Australian minister.

Ross McInnes says Australia’s reputation has been damaged by its conduct with France. ( ABC News: Tim Stevens

McInnes said the cancellation of MEDEF was a “serious” sign of the business community’s disapproval of Australia’s conduct in the submarine deal and “should be taken seriously”.

“Australia has a reputation for direct betting, the highest standards in terms of the content of its word,” he said.

“This is very important in business.

“What the actions of this government have achieved is honestly damaging that reputation.

“And it’s bad for business, and it’s especially bad for Australian businesses.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who is in Europe for the same OECD talks, Mr. Tehan will attend, was offered a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron himself.

France withdrew its ambassadors to Washington and Australia last month following the announcement of the AUKUS security alliance between the US, UK and Australia that would provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

But Mr Tehan remains “really confident” that the free trade agreement that has been in the negotiations since 2018 will be signed, despite Europe’s apparent reluctance and some opposition from the Australian agricultural sector.

“We have started to form an agreement and we can get a landing zone in the next six to 12 months,” he said.

The focus shifts to Australia’s climate commitments

Australia dominated the headlines for weeks, being labeled “incredible” over the AUKUS deal, but the focus has now shifted to Australia’s record on climate change.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s comments that he could bypass the UN COP26 Conference on Climate Change this month in Glasgow exploded in many international media.

From BBCto CNN and the Washington Post which labeled Australia a “climate lag” Morrison’s comments were widely criticized, and this week the British minister responsible for the COP26 conference invited Morrison to attend.

Morrison has spoken of “old friends” and “friends forever” recently, but when it comes to action on climate change, Australia is increasingly without friends.

Why is the pressure on Australia over the climate? The UK, US and others gathered in Australia during a virtual conference on climate action. That is why. Read more

COP26 will be one of the world leaders from Joe Biden to the Queen, but for now, Australia sees sending its head of government as unnecessary.

Instead of using the summit as an opportunity to repair relations with the EU and France, and to stand by its closest partners in the US and the UK, it continues to isolate itself.

Mr Tehan told ABC Australia he would be represented at the conference.

“COVID-19 and especially the situation in Australia, that remains the main focus,” he said.

“We definitely have to do a two-week quarantine when we return, every time we travel abroad.

“So making sure you choose your representation well when you go to meetings is incredibly important.”

Australia’s efforts as new international headliners may not have been favorable for the Down Under land, and the newly arrived attention promises extra pressure on more than one front.