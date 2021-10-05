International
The uncomfortable trip to France shows how far Australia has fallen in favor of the world
France is showing Australia a new face this week.
Fiery whitewashing over a broken promise, replaced by a series of cold and contemptuous snubs made against federal trade minister Dan Tehan.
The abandoned $ 90 billion submarine contract with France’s Naval Group sparked outrage and frustration from one of Europe’s most powerful countries, but also set a target on Australia’s back.
“Trust was broken, severely broken,” said Ross McInnes, who is the French government’s special representative for trade and economic affairs in Australia.
He was given special permission by the French to speak to ABC in Paris.
The broken contract has the European Union looking at Australia with new suspicions and hostilities, and it is also now refusing to ignore Australia’s “poor performance” in other areas.
“Australia is a really bad performer when it comes to climate policy,” Kathleen Van Brempt, a Belgian member of the European Union’s trade committee, told ABC.
I think Australia needs to raise their climate issues.
Numerous members of the European Parliament have told ABC that the EU is “all together” when it comes to its trade negotiations with Australia.
Recent tensions will only solidify the resolve among MEPs to push for a tough chapter on climate change in any final text of the Free Trade Agreement.
Talks with Tehan refused
This week, Tehan became the first government minister to face the new European tune in person, arriving on the mainland Sunday evening for what he said would be “about 30 to 40” trade and bilateral meetings. .
But one of his most important meetings scheduled for the trip had already canceled the 12th round of negotiations for a proposed EU-Australia Free Trade Agreement and that was postponed with little explanation.
A European Commission spokesman said it would give them “more time to prepare” for future talks after a “reflection period” over the broken submarine contract.
Mr Tehan will have the opportunity to hold a scheduled meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission ‘s trade commissioner, and to announce Australia’ s point.
Tehan’s French counterpart also refused a meeting, while the largest federation of French employers, the French Enterprise Movement (MEDEF), also canceled a planned forum with the Australian minister.
McInnes said the cancellation of MEDEF was a “serious” sign of the business community’s disapproval of Australia’s conduct in the submarine deal and “should be taken seriously”.
“This is very important in business.
“What the actions of this government have achieved is honestly damaging that reputation.
“And it’s bad for business, and it’s especially bad for Australian businesses.”
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who is in Europe for the same OECD talks, Mr. Tehan will attend, was offered a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron himself.
France withdrew its ambassadors to Washington and Australia last month following the announcement of the AUKUS security alliance between the US, UK and Australia that would provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.
But Mr Tehan remains “really confident” that the free trade agreement that has been in the negotiations since 2018 will be signed, despite Europe’s apparent reluctance and some opposition from the Australian agricultural sector.
“We have started to form an agreement and we can get a landing zone in the next six to 12 months,” he said.
The focus shifts to Australia’s climate commitments
Australia dominated the headlines for weeks, being labeled “incredible” over the AUKUS deal, but the focus has now shifted to Australia’s record on climate change.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s comments that he could bypass the UN COP26 Conference on Climate Change this month in Glasgow exploded in many international media.
From BBCto CNN and the Washington Post which labeled Australia a “climate lag” Morrison’s comments were widely criticized, and this week the British minister responsible for the COP26 conference invited Morrison to attend.
Morrison has spoken of “old friends” and “friends forever” recently, but when it comes to action on climate change, Australia is increasingly without friends.
COP26 will be one of the world leaders from Joe Biden to the Queen, but for now, Australia sees sending its head of government as unnecessary.
Instead of using the summit as an opportunity to repair relations with the EU and France, and to stand by its closest partners in the US and the UK, it continues to isolate itself.
Mr Tehan told ABC Australia he would be represented at the conference.
“COVID-19 and especially the situation in Australia, that remains the main focus,” he said.
“We definitely have to do a two-week quarantine when we return, every time we travel abroad.
Australia’s efforts as new international headliners may not have been favorable for the Down Under land, and the newly arrived attention promises extra pressure on more than one front.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-06/dan-tehan-in-france-amid-climate-and-submarines-tension/100512418
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collab[email protected]