Oil spill in California could devastate wildlife for years – National and International News – TUE 5Okt2021

NATIONAL NEWS

An oil spill in California could devastate wildlife for years

Wildlife officials say a rising oil spill in California could negatively affect marine life and seabirds for years. Investigators are still not sure what caused the spill. Currently, the theory is that the anchor of a ship may have hit a pipeline at the bottom of the ocean belonging to Amplify Energy Corp., which owns three offshore platforms.

The spill has already leaked 120,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean in southern California, and has yet to be curbed. The oil has started bathing on the shore, touching the birds on the shore and closing the beaches.

Andrea Bonisoli Alquati, a professor of biological sciences at Cal Poly Pomona, says it can have long-term catastrophic impacts on sea life and shore birds, even if they are not saturated with oil. Alquati explains that oil pollution of the food chain and the local environment, “can affect their physiology, their health and translate into a lower reproductive success and therefore lower population chances of continuing”.

The spill has already contaminated beaches and swamps, killing fish and birds. One of these swamps is one important stop for millions of migratory birds, is expected to arrive in weeks.

Alquati says: “Some populations can recover quickly. Some other populations take years and years. “Sometimes, of course, the focus of the press and the public has shifted, but the consequences are still happening.”

How can the Build Back Better plan improve, supply slowdowns, price increases

As Democrats in Congress quarrel over bipartisan infrastructure and build a better plan, the entire country is struggling with supply straits. These barriers to everything from food processing to transportation to production are fueling the inflation we feel with almost every purchase. And experts say there is still no end to the future.

Weston LaBar, head of strategy at freight company Cargomatic, says transportation and logistics, the main areas of supply, are being hit hardest. On the west coast, cargo ships have been stranded for weeks, affecting international transport. Meanwhile, shortages of skilled workers have hit transport across the country. During the pandemic, many truckers with special skills, such as transporting hazardous materials, retired early or left to pursue other careers.

Logistics specialists say the problem will only get worse during the holiday season. And LaBar gloomily predicts that things will not get much better in 2022.

How Plans Can Build Better.

LaBar’s assessment is that the situation will not improve “until you see changing consumer spending habits or a massive investment in both our infrastructure and our workforce.”

While the $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan includes millions in spending on improving ports and roads, the $ 3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan focuses on “human” infrastructure. One of them many provisions would make the first two years of community college without education. This would open up opportunities for people who need training to enter areas such as logistics, transportation and specialized trucks.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

France: 330,000 abused children by Catholic clergy and staff

Yesterday, Jean-Marc Sauv, who led an independent inquiry into the French Catholic Church, said the Church had sheltered at least 3,000 sexual predators since the 1950s. Today, Sauv’s full report revealed that the clergy or secular staff of the Catholic Church The French abused over 330,000 children over the age of 70. Moreover, Sauv said that, Until the early 2000s the Catholic Church showed a deep and even cruel indifference to the victims.

The victims were mostly pre-adolescent boys from a wide range of social backgrounds. Many of the known predators victimized large numbers of children, with some attacking more than 150 children. The vast majority of these predators never faced any form of legal repercussions. Instead, the report found that the church protected predators in a systematic way and imposed a veil of silence. Only a handful of predators ever faced internal disciplinary action.

Sauv called the numbers of victims cursed and asked the church to pay reparations. The number of victims is really overwhelming and stories by individuals are the intestines and are not for the faint of heart.

