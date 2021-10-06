



Robert Spring, a professor at Arizona State University School of Music, Dance, and Theater, received the International Clarinet Association’s highest honor, the Honorary Membership Award, at the association’s annual conference in 2021. The award, a counterpart to the achievements of life, is given to clarinetists around the world who have made a significant difference in the world of clarinet through performance, teaching and service. Through ICA, I have met and interacted with the best clarinetists in the world and my students have been able to rub their elbows with their clarinet heroes, Spring said. I can not say enough good about ICA and what it represents.



ASU Professor Robert Spring has commissioned over 100 new compositions that include clarinets, many of which have been presented at conferences and used as part of the competition.

Spring and fellow clarinetists Chuck West became practically involved as honorary members in July, a culmination of a journey that began when West invited Spring to perform for the first time at an ICA conference in 1988. Spring did a virtual recital in ClarinetFest 2021 as an honorary member. Previous honorary members include former New York Philharmonic lead clarinetists; World-renowned soloists including David Shifrin, jazz greats Eddie Daniels and Paris Conservatory professor Guy Deplus; and university teachers from Eastman School of Music, University of Michigan, Juilliard Schooland Conservatives worldwide. Of the many great clarinetists of the last four decades, few have had as much influence in the world of clarinets as Robert Spring, said Wayne Bailey, former professor and director of the formerly called ASU School of Music. His career of interpretation, ordering and teaching has literally changed the clarinet and the way it is played. Spring, an artist Henri Selmer of Paris, has commissioned over 100 new compositions that include clarinets, many of which have been presented at conferences and used as part of the competition. His commissioning and teaching was featured in the ICAs quarterly journal at March 2020 (page 38) He was president of ICA from 19982000 and member of the board of directors from 19962002, and he hosted the annual conference at ASU in 1995. His former students have been active as performers, officers, conference hosts and educators. Over 30 students and alumni presented at the ICA 2019 annual conference were from ASU, an achievement for the first time for each school, and six of the 12 young people selected as finalists for the Young Artists Competition were ASU students. “After studying with Bob for five years, working professionally with him at ASU for nine years and performing with him many times, I know his most significant impact goes beyond the clarinet,” he said. Joshua Gardner, associate clinical professor at the School of Music, Dance and Theater. Bob taught us all how not to give up, how to dream big and not let anyone or anything tell us we can not, and how to care deeply about what we do and who we learn.

