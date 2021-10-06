International
Politicians were called upon to ‘come out on the same page’ over international borders
Bonnie Williams dreams of returning to the Gold Coast from California this Christmas so her family can meet her infant son and she can mourn the recent death of her grandmother.
Main points:
- Citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to complete the 7-day home quarantine instead of the hotel quarantine
- There is uncertainty when Queensland will reopen with dispute over hospital funding
- Even if borders reopen, Australians abroad still face significant challenges to returning home
But even with the news that Australia’s international borders will reopen next month for states with 80 percent vaccination, Ms Williams remains cynical as state and federal politicians disagree on time frames and funding.
“They all need to come out on the same page and have a really clear map going forward,” Ms. Williams said.
“I have such a bad taste in my mouth, to be honest.”
‘Reward and extortion’
A suggestion by Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk that Queensland could not be reopened if hospitals do not receive more federal funding to cope with the expected increase in COVID-19 cases was rejected by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday morning.
“I mean, to get down to this point and say ‘well, you know, I’m going to hold the federal government ransom and ask them to snatch money out of COVID,’ I just don’t think it’s the right way to go.” to go, “Morrison told Channel Nine.
MsPalaszczuk said she “hopes” the Queensland border is reopened by Christmas, “but we will not do it unless it is safe to do so”.
Williams said her hopes for a family reunion at Christmas “will be easier said than done”.
“I feel like there will be problems with teething with it, so I’m not counting on anything,” she said.
‘Hopes were dashed from time to time’
Williams grew up in Burleigh Heads but moved to the United States in 2016, where she runs a small business along with her husband and son.
Like many of the thousands of Australians stranded overseas during the pandemic, it has dealt with canceled flights, unaffordable tickets and the prospect of expensive hotel quarantine.
“You can book flights, this is not a difficult thing [but]do you have $ 20,000 in reserve? she said.
“It will be canceled a week or two before the flight time and they will give you an airline loan.”
Despite this, Ms. Williams has made plans to return to the Gold Coast in December, even though she said her confidence is dwindling.
“Maybe Queensland will have everyone vaccinated by early December, so I think maybe it’s possible,” she said.
“It’s been a year and a half that people have their hopes dashed from time to time. I am, at first, exhausted by it.”
“Find a good middle ground”
There are still questions about Australia’s reopening including quarantine at home, demand for flights and what it might mean for temporary residents.
Gold Coast doctor Sonu Haikerwal said “fatigue is starting”.
“Christmas is very close and people are hoping to be reunited with their families,” she said.
“We can’t have COVID-zero. It will come. It should come when we open the borders, even when we are 80, 90 percent vaccinated. Somewhere, somehow we will have to find a good middle ground.”
Bonnie Williams said her fear is that the state government will return to deadlocks as cases increase.
“Will we go home, but then everything is closed?” she said.
“There is a place in the middle where you can keep people safe and not create a generation of trauma.
“It takes years for people to get over things.”
