Plateau-Mont-Royal will allow emergency terraces to continue as restaurants express anger-Montreal
Cutting the ribbon for a new store on Tuesday, Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor Luc Rabouin says all plateau restaurants with permits for emergency terraces will be allowed to hold them until at least 2022.
At the start of the COVID pandemic, when indoor dining was first restricted, many Montreal restaurants were allowed to build terraces in public spaces that they would not have previously been allowed to use.
Recently, however, some of those restaurants have received letters from the city telling them that those yards will not be allowed next year.
Maison Publique is known as one of the city’s main restaurants, so when owner Derek Dammann speaks, many listen.
On Monday evening on Instagram Dammann posted a photo of the terrace he has set up on the sidewalk in front of Maison Publique.
“This little terrace saved my business,” he wrote. “12 places, 24 covers per night, no offense, no late night, the neighbors often came to enjoy the beautiful space we created.”
Damman went on to express his “deep disappointment” about receiving a letter from the Plateau-Mont-Royal district informing him that the terrace would no longer be allowed to continue in 2022.
“What was once a sigh of relief will now be another cold winter living in the small business purgatory,” Dammann wrote.
The terraces of the restaurants reopen
Some of the other restaurants in the city expressed outrage, including David McMillan by Joe Beef and Stefano Faiti by Impasto.
Ryan Gray, co-owner of Nora Gray and Elena was among those who took Dammann’s side against the city on Instagram.
“I think it hit everyone,” he told Global News in an interview. “It feels like we are constantly in a tough battle with the city of Montreal.”
Gray said he has been told his new terrace will not be allowed next year either, due to plans to build a new bike path in front of his business.
With the devastating blow that COVID gave to all restaurants relying on personal dining, and uncertainty about indoor dining restrictions moving forward, he says his terrace is vital to its completion.
“I mean, it takes a long time to make up for that kind of loss,” Gray said.
The Quebec Restaurant Association said it expects other restaurants to receive bad news about terraces erected during COVID.
“You know, our industry is still in ruins,” said Martin Vezina Association spokesman.
“If we can access these emergency terraces in 2022, it will help restaurant owners generate more sales and they will be able to pay off the debt they have accumulated since the onset of the pandemic.”
Montreal serves $ 4.5 million in aid to restaurants and bars
On Tuesday, Rabouin told Global News that he had spoken to Dammann and given him the good news.
“I confirmed to him that he will be able to have the terrace next summer,” Rabouin said.
He says all the plateau restaurants that have emergency terraces will be allowed to hold them at least until 2022.
And, although the issue is up to each neighborhood to decide, Rabouin thinks emergency terraces in other parts of the city will be allowed to stay as well.
“They have to have faith,” he said.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
