The Role of the US Navy in International Affairs





MOSKW, Idaho, October 5, 2021 Cmdr. Nicholas Meyers, Commanding Officer of the USS Idaho Submarine, will deliver a free public talk on The Navy’s Role in International Affairs: Economy, Politics and Security at 12:30 pm on Friday, October 8, at ED 141 and online of the University of Idaho Martin Forum. Meyers served aboard the USS Columbia and as a navigator and operations officer in the USS Alaska. He also served as executive officer of the USS Greeneville before settling in Virginia as a staff member of the Chief of Naval Operations, Submarine Warfare Division. Meyers was the flag lieutenant and aide to Admiral William Hilarides, then commander of the Naval Systems Command. The U.S. Navy does a lot to ensure the world’s oceans are safe for navigation among other missions, said Romuald Afatchao, clinical professor and associate director of the Martin Institute and Program in International Studies. Cmdr. Meyers presentation will explore the many roles Marina plays in the context of our overseas engagement. Meyers earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Virginia Tech. He also studied at the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management and earned a master’s in business administration from the Naval Graduate School in Monterey, California. The forum is sponsored by the University of IdahoMartin Institute and the International Studies Program. Since 1999, the Martin Institute has organized a series of lectures on international issues as part of the Martin Forum. Ideally suited for a non-partisan audience, lectures include experts from UofIcommunity and beyond. Martin Forum speakers give a public lecture, attend classes when possible, and meet with campus and community audiences in informal settings. Media contacts Bill L. Smith

