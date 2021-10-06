International
Lawmakers, inspired by ‘Pandora Papers’, to push for new anti-corruption bill
Their statement referred to Pandora Newspaper, an as yet unresolved exposure led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which has deepened concerns about a growing parallel world of hidden transactions and assets.
The project, which collects a host of millions of leaked documents, has raised questions about the business dealings of everyone from the King of Jordan to billionaire friends and an alleged lover of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Among his most startling findings is that South Dakota has become a major haven for people seeking to hide money from tax collectors, creditors and others.
The ENABLERS Act incorporates a key idea that analysts say is, to a large extent, already standard in most other countries. The main provision is this: Lawyers, investment advisers, art dealers, realtors, accountants, public relations firms and others will be required to engage in some form of due diligence to ensure that their clients do not pay or try to move around money of dubious origin Me
Such due diligence rules already apply to banks. They demand that the entities targeted by the legislation look into whether the money from customers, among other things, is proceeds from a crime. The goal is to become money launderers and others, not to mention those who help them, face more wires in the process.
The ENABLERS Act has bipartisan support on Capitol Hill, but is likely to face a significant pull from the various industries that may be affected by it, as is typical for any group facing additional federal regulations. Some industry groups contacted by POLITICO on Tuesday offered no comment or declined to do so, saying they needed to see the correct wording of the bill.
Despite the possible resistance, lawmakers say it’s worth continuing the conversation.
If you are against money laundering, if you are against foreign dictators who use the United States to hide the money they steal from their people, then you should apply these rules to everyone, not just the banks that the boys bad guys use to launder money, said Malinowski, the leading Democrat for the bill.
Malinowski’s Republican co-leader on the bill is expected to be Republican Maria Salazar from Florida. Her interest in anti-corruption efforts stems in part from being the daughter of Cuban expatriates and watching the malicious actions of autocrats in the Western Hemisphere, said a senior congressional aide.
Most other countries already require entities beyond banks to have safeguards like those on the bill, according to Josh Rudolph, a corruption expert with the Alliance for the Security of Democracy at the German Marshall Fund.
With such legislation, the United States can join the ranks of countries that require law firms, accountants, and other entities to have compliance officers, training, audits, and audits reasonably designed to detect money laundering. possible money by identifying customers, checking transactions, keeping records, and reporting suspicious activity to the government, Rudolph argued in a recent analysiswith
Overall, anti-corruption campaigns have been pleased with the growing interest in their work from Congress and the Biden administration. They point to some pieces of recent legislation that are close to full adoption as evidence of support.
Those articles were made in the version of the National Defense Authorization Act approved by the Chamber. In their statement Tuesday, Curtis and Malinowski urged the Senate to ensure that the items were included in its version of the NDAA.
Among other things, the measures: require the administration to evaluate 35 Putin-linked individuals for possible sanctions; against attempts by other countries to abuse the funds provided by Interpol; require reporting on how other countries are fighting corruption; make it easier to publish the names of allegedly corrupt officials facing US visa bans; publish regularly how much money stolen from other countries has been recovered from US law enforcement; and reauthorize the Magnitsky Global Act, a law allowing economic sanctions against corrupt individual actors and human rights abusers.
The Biden administration is pursuing several anti-corruption efforts. This includes writing rules for a law passed under the Trump administration that effectively bans the practice of registering shell companies anonymously. Such shell companies seem to be a major driver of abuse exhibited by the Pandora Newspapers.
Biden has vowed to make fighting corruption a big part of the agenda for the upcoming Democracy Summit, a meeting of world leaders whose first session is expected to take place in December. One purpose of the summit is to push other countries to take meaningful steps to fight corruption in the coming year.
President Biden is committed to tackling issues such as reducing offshore financial secrecy, making tax laws fairer and tightening loopholes to make it harder for leaders who steal from their people to hide wealth across the international financial system, a senior administration official told POLITICO, adding that the Pandora Documents make it even more important for these issues to be on the international agenda.
Anti-corruption campaigns note that while it is beneficial for other governments to step up and coordinate such measures, the United States alone can have a major impact. This is partly because of the importance of the US dollar and because many financial transactions are conducted through US institutions.
Our financial rules matter to the global financial architecture, said Gary Kalman, director of the US office of Transparency International.
