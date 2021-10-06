Boris Johnson will remove the ranks of gasoline as a change of direction | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson will remove gasoline queues and empty shelves as evidence of a shift in direction towards a high-wage economy on Wednesday as he closes a conservative conference in which supply shortages are barely acknowledged.

The prime minister channeled Margaret Thatcher on Tuesday to insist there is no alternative but to move forward with the post-Brexit transition to a less immigration-dependent job market.

Asked if the UK is facing a crisis, Johnson said no. It is not the duty of the government to step in and try to fix every problem in business and industry, he said.

Despite warnings from business groups about rising prices and persistent shortages of key products on Christmas Eve, he will tell holiday-goers in Manchester that a bright future lies ahead.

This is the direction in which this country is heading towards a high-wage, high-skilled, high-productivity economy that the people of this country need and deserve, in which everyone can be proud of their work, and the quality of their work, he is expected to say.

We will not go back to the same old broken model with low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all enabled and assisted by uncontrolled immigration.

Downing Street sources insisted the prime ministers’ approach was not Panglossian optimism, but a determination to get rid of the rift.

Senior Conservatives said the group’s focus and poll evidence are telling them that the public is not blaming the government for the supply problem and is giving them the benefit of the doubt, at the moment.

But a cabinet minister privately warned that if shortages persist, support for the government could quickly slip away. Another front speaker said they were concerned about complacency, noting that the lack of petrol was still gripping their area.

In the US earlier this month, the prime minister insisted market forces would address gasoline shortages, but within days of his return ministers had suspended competition laws in the energy sector and called in the military.

Johnson and his senior team have avoided spectacular announcements at the four-day rally in Manchester in favor of the repeated blow of the home message that they are continuing with UK-level work.

As a sign of concern for southern conservatives that the high level is a tough sale in their constituencies, the prime minister will reformulate it as a way to ease overcrowding.

He will claim that the policy will remove pressure from parts of the overheating in the south-east, while offering hope and opportunity for those areas that have been felt behind.

Business groups are outraged by governments’ insistence that it is up to the private sector to solve supply chain problems that have plagued a range of industries.

James Martin, director of policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Business supports the ambition of governments to move to a more stable, high-wage economy, which does more to harness the skills and talents of the East, but this is a big transition that will not happen overnight Simply going outside is not an option.

Business groups noted that firms are facing massive increases in a number of preliminary cost pressures, including raw materials and transportation, with an imminent increase in national insurance contributions.

Martin warned that prices would have to rise. Given the tensions under which the business is being put, it is almost inevitable that many will have to raise their prices to remain viable and our data suggest that this process is already underway.

Johnson dismissed the fear of inflation on Tuesday, saying: “People have been worried about inflation for a very long time. I’m looking at strong economic growth.

Inflation was going up by 3% last month and domestic energy prices are expected to continue to rise sharply in the coming months. Cash consumers will also be hit by the 20 per week cut in universal credit and the 1p increase in national insurance contributions.

The vice-president of the National Farmers Union, Tom Bradshaw, said: “Farm businesses have done everything they can to recruit staff in the country, but increasingly competitive wages have had little impact because the working group is so limited that it only adds to rising production costs. A solution to this crisis will need the right people with the right skills and training in rural areas where many roles are based.

He called for a short-term Covid recovery visa, along with a permanent seasonal worker scheme, which would give farmers time to invest in the skills and recruitment of a local workforce.

Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, told BBC Radio 4s Today: “We have labor shortages, high gas prices, supply chain pressures, we need government and business working together to address this. this. The idea that one side can solve what is a rather stressful moment for the global economy, I just do not think is useful.

The latest official figures showed that average earnings rose 6.8% year-on-year through July; but the Office for National Statistics warned that interpretation should be taken with caution, as the increase partly reflects workers returning from leave.