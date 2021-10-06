New World Update: 1.0.1 – News





New World Update: 1.0.1 will be released at 3 a.m. PT (10 a.m. UTC) on October 6th. Hello, adventurers! What a week it has been! We are humbled and honored by the amount of adventurers who have begun to leave their mark on the Aeternum. Last week we showed that our main priority was to ensure that everyone could identify and play quickly, without having to wait in line. To achieve this, we more than doubled the number of available servers, increased server capacity on existing servers, and are continuing to work on a feature to allow players to transfer their characters to different servers, which will be available soon. While our team members are working tirelessly to ensure that players find a server to call their long-term home with the character transfer feature, other members have worked on some additional quality of life updates and bug fixes. to ensure that once players have entered Aeternum they are able to play and progress as intended. We will continue to work on server transfers, bug fixes and other issues in future updates – thanks for your reports to the official New World Forums!

General We have implemented the basis for transferring the character server and you can see elements of that work in the in-game store. We are continuing to work on this feature and will have more information on how the system works later this week when we release server transfers.

war They changed the turret shells in War from physical shells to use strike detection. This should help performance in War, with fewer fertile objects in the world.

AFK prevention In an effort to ensure that players cannot stay AFK, especially on servers with higher populations, we have made the following adjustments to the AFK prevention system. Added additional AFK prevention to ensure players can not cheat the existing system with simulated mouse movement.

Cut the AFK warning message from 20 minutes to 15 minutes.

Shorten AFK disconnection from 25 minutes to 20 minutes. World Rank We added a confirmation screen when a player tries to leave the queue for a world, asking the player to confirm if they intend to leave the queue. This should help so that no one accidentally leaves the queue and loses their place in the queue.

Defects in the code: General adjustments A rare issue was fixed causing the interaction key not to function properly in various objects in the world. Fixed an issue that prevented the barrel from appearing in the “Pirate Stance” emoticon.

Fixed an issue where players did not receive coin as a reward from certain activities.

Fixed a bug where interrupting fast travel animation could cause the player’s character to get stuck inside a house.

An issue was settled on the enduring rewards of the territory where a localized text was missing.

Fixed an issue where players are required to claim achievement titles many times after you re-enter the game, despite having already asked for rewards.

Fixed an issue that caused the foot animations to freeze.

Fixed game crashes related to New World Twitch integrations.

Fixed a rare issue where players could get into situations where they could not be hit by most attacks.

Fixed an issue where certain containers of items could be looted indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where event abandonment notice could sometimes continue after the player left the event. AI Fixed Settled an issue that caused Pastor Walsh to spawn aggressively at the Walsham Point of Interest (POI).

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to spawn more slowly than thought in Bullrush Wash POI.

An issue was fixed that caused Supervisor Zane to reappear more slowly than previously thought in the “Something to Try” quest.

Fixed an issue where Master Zindt could have doubled the recurrences at the Kannan Tomb POI. Search settings Added missing diary information regarding the recommended search level for players trying to unlock the second faction rank. Fixed an issue where resetting the “Earth Blessings” quest when you earned any of the blessings would block progress in the Main Story Search (MSQ) quest.

Fixed an issue where the “Azoth Fulminate” quest would not be available to players if they first complete other Windsward quests.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Red Will” quest prevents the player from getting the “Arruda Jam” quest.

Fixed an issue where barbecue chat status in First Light could enter a state where searches could not be taken by barbecue.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Taste of Revenge” quest prevents the player from getting the “Predator, Prey” and “Great Expectations” quests.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Ebony Hawk Curse” quest prevents the player from getting the “Bond Gambit” quest.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Saircor Expedition” quest prevents the player from taking the “One Threat at a Time” quest.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Earth Force” quest prevents the player from getting the “Fading Lights” and “Blue Tears” quests.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Twisted Metamorphosis” quest prevents the player from getting the “Blessings of the Fallen” quest.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Faces of Light and Darkness” quest prevents the player from taking the quests “Getting Down to Cold Sleep” and “Transmitting Iron to Dust”. Thanks for the support! See you at Aeternum.

