I said. government does not reintroduce Thanksgiving Day meeting limits in mid-4th wave





The Saskatchewan government has no plans to restore the size limits of internal meetings before the long Thanksgiving weekend, despite recent calls from the opposition NDP and health care workers. “The vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations are unvaccinated residents and those who are not vaccinated should be vaccinated,” a government spokesman wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon, citing safety advice in the weekly news release. province COVID-19 of the province. “If you are unvaccinated, you should not gather with family and friends this long weekend, as you are endangering them,” the province suggested in the announcement. Recommendations separated by province include: Meet people out as much as possible.

Being aware of the vaccination status of guests if they gather indoors, and given children under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated have a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Remember that food sharing and close quarters amplify the risk of transmission. Saskatchewan health officials registered 242 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 10 other virus-related deaths. A total of 340 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital, 73 of them receiving intensive care. Seventy-six percent of those in the hospital had not been fully vaccinated, the province said. At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Saskatchewan’s New Democrats demanded that the province restore the size limits of internal rallies as the number of infections continues to rise. “We all want to celebrate with our families. We all want to have that time together. None of us wants that holiday to be the last time we see a family member because they got sick,” said Kreu. of opposition NDP Ryan Meili. NDP opposition leader Ryan Meilis called on the province to restore the collection boundaries as we move towards Thanksgiving weekend. Prime Minister: Stop hiding, start work and be clear and honest with the people of Saskatchewan. Do your job to protect us all, Meili said. # covid19sk pic.twitter.com/WA3X7pnVhh –@jessieanton_ NDP calls for size collection follow similar requests from the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) and the Saskatchewan Nurses Union (SUN). “Without internal collection limits, COVID-19 will spread and people will die,” SUN president Tracy Zambory said in a press release last week. “[Registered nurses] are upset. They are tired. I have heard their stories that carry anger, frustration and fear for their patients. The government can no longer ignore the prayers of the province’s healthcare community. “ SMA President Dr Eben Strydom added that mask mandates and vaccination requirements “are essential but not sufficient” to completely curb the spread of their transmissible delta variant. “As colder weather approaches, rallies will move inward, creating the potential for increased cases,” Strydom said in the announcement. In addition to restoring the size of internal meetings, the SMA and SUN have urged the government to provide “more transparency” by making public its COVID-19 forecast model and adding more detailed vaccination data to the Ministry’s dashboard. of Health online. “Doctors need to have information from the community in which they work,” Strydom said. “Lack of local information makes the job of a doctor much more difficult at best times, let alone in the midst of a pervasive pandemic.”

