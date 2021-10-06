Tillis, Shaheen receives NATO Secretary General for Meeting with the Bipartisan Group of …





WASHINGTON DC -Today, US Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) received NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for a meeting on Capitol Hill with members of the NATO Senate Observer Group. Tillis and Shaheen serve as co-chairs of the NATO Senate Observer Group, which they re-established in 2018. Senators Mike Rounds (R-SD), John Barrasso (R-WY) and Angus King (I-ME ) also attended the Meeting. The meeting between Tillis and Shaheen followed a virtual rally they organized last month with 26 Ambassadors and Heads of Mission from NATO member countries to withdraw the US from Afghanistan. “After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, many of our NATO allies sent troops to Afghanistan to fight with us against the Taliban and al-Qaeda. Our allies were reasonably concerned with the process of withdrawing from Afghanistan, the humanitarian crisis which created and concerned with the likelihood that it would again become a sanctuary for terrorists, ” said Senator Tillis“NATO has been the most successful alliance in modern history, ensuring the security of the United States and our allies against emerging threats. Today’s meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg was a productive conversation to reaffirm and strengthen our relationship with our NATO partners and to work closely with our NATO allies in addressing the humanitarian and security crisis in Afghanistan. and other threats worldwide. “ “I appreciated the meaningful dialogue of NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg with members of the NATO Senate Monitoring Group. “Our meeting included senators from both sides of the aisle, reaffirming the commitment of this body and the US government to strengthen the transatlantic alliance that has sustained our world order and global security for more than seventy years.” said Senator ShaheenWith “Our NATO partners gathered on our side after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and fought alongside American troops on the battlefield for two decades. Today we had the opportunity to discuss our lasting partnership and withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan, in addition to other issues of critical importance, which included countering China’s growing influence and Russian aggression, fostering stronger relations within the alliance, and much more. too. As co-chair of the NATO Senate Monitoring Group and Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Foreign Relations overseeing Europe, I will continue to prioritize objectives that strengthen our European partnerships to strengthen American national security and maintain stability. our global. “ ###

