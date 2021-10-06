The Brau Brothers Go International | News, Sports, Work





MARSHALL – RingNeck Braun Ale bottles coming out of the production line at the Brau brewery on Tuesday afternoon looked the same as usual. However, a closer look revealed that some of the writing on the labels was not English but Swedish. The beer was part of an overseas shipment to Sweden. The Brau brothers recently won an offer to export their coffee items to liquor stores in Sweden. Brau Brothers owner Dustin Brau said the process has been a learning experience, but an exciting one. “It’s a big market, and we’re competing against some big breweries,” Tha Brau. “We have never won one of these offers so far.” Brau explained that the Brau Brothers had won a tender, which is like a bid request, from the Swedish government-owned liquor store system. “Sweden is actually approaching breweries,” he said. A tender will require a particular style or type of beer, and also take into account factors such as the cost, quality and taste of the bidders’ products. As part of the bidding process, Brau Brothers was asked to send samples of RingNeck Braun Ale for taste testing. “We knew at least they were taking our offer seriously.” Tha Brau. “It was good to get the word they accepted it.” The Brau brothers had made bids for past tenders with their beer cans and Old 56 beer, but did not win, Brau said. “We are always confident in the quality of our beer,” he said. But competition for tenders can be fierce. “I was quite excited,” brewery Mike Roe told the Brau Brothers that won the offer. This week, brewery workers are filling enough ale with RingNeck to fill a shipping container bound for Sweden. Roe said they would fill the beer worth more than 1,200 cases. Production of the shipment began in August, he said. While the recipe for beer run out is the same as always, Brau said he had a lot to learn about exporting the finished product. In addition to learning the legal ropes and tender deadlines, labels for beer bottles had to be redesigned in Swedish, and Brau Brothers had to find another style of transport pallets. The pallets used in Europe are shorter than those used in the US, he said. The process has been a bit nervous, Brau said. But at the same time, it is good to see the brewery busy again after last year’s slowdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re just starting to get back on track,” he said, with regular production in addition to the RingNeck tender. Depending on how things go with the RingNeck tender, the Brau Brothers may continue to try to sell their beer overseas. Brown said it might be interesting to get some international beer ratings. “It will be fun,” he said. Latest news today and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshallindependent.com/news/local-news/2021/10/brau-brothers-goes-international/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos